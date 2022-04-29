More on Investing Articles

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 blue-chip shares to buy in May!

| Jabran Khan

What are blue-chip shares? Jabran Khan explains and details two FTSE 100 stocks he’s currently considering adding to his holdings…

Read more »

Man sat at laptop computer using credit card to pay online using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Why the Amazon share price is falling today

| Stephen Wright

A reported net loss and disappointing revenue guidance are weighing on the Amazon share price today. Should our writer be…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) shares set to slump or skyrocket?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Scottish Mortgage shares have plunged by over 42% since peaking in November 2021. After such steep price falls, will SMT…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Five hot investment ideas I’d explore in May

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is hoping these five thematic investment ideas could prove helpful when managing his portfolio in May and beyond.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using Warren Buffett’s wisdom to retire early

| Paul Summers

Warren Buffett is unlikely to ever truly 'retire'. But tapping into his strategy could help make this Fool's dream a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ‘nearly’ penny stocks to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Recent volatility in UK share markets isn't dampening my appetite for investing right now! Here are two top 'nearly' penny…

Read more »

Tesla
Investing Articles

Should I avoid Tesla shares after the Musk sale?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla shares rose in pre-market trading despite chief executive Elon Musk selling almost $4bn of his own holding in the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the crash in tech stocks just beginning?

| Cliff D'Arcy

US tech stocks have taken a beating since the Nasdaq peaked in November 2021. Will this crash continue, or is…

Read more »