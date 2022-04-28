PayPal just reported earnings for Q1, matching estimates of analysts across the board. With a mixed bag of figures, what’s next for the share price?

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its Q1 results yesterday evening. Earnings were broadly in line with estimates, although revenue was better than expected. However, the worst of the economic headwinds are still to come. So, what lies ahead for the PayPal share price?

More pals

PayPal managed to surpass expectations with a growth rate of 8% year on year (Y/Y), as revenue came in at $6.5bn. Its earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with consensus, at $0.88 on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, total payment volume (TPV) was up 15% Y/Y. The number of transactions per account was also up 11% on annual basis. Moreover, the fintech company added 2.4m net new active customers. PayPal’s Venmo business also saw a 12% increase Y/Y in TPV. These are all good signs.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

A price to pay

While the figures for Q1 were great, the numbers behind the curtain make me worry as an investor. PayPal saw a 32% decline in free cash flow as the company incurred a -$0.20 EPS loss from lower transaction margin dollars from eBay. This was made worse by a loss from taxation (-$0.07 EPS) and credit losses (-$0.06 EPS). As for the elephant in the room, Russia, the loss of revenue from the region created a -$0.03 EPS loss from the suspension of transactional services.

To make matters worse, PayPal’s assets decreased as liabilities went up. Although the firm’s balance sheet is still in a rather healthy state, it could take a wrong turn if finances are not managed efficiently. The imminent departure of CFO John Rainey may not help.

More importantly, PayPal saw its take rate continue to decline along with its transaction margin losing 5%. Take rate is the percentage PayPal takes from each transaction as a form of commission, and is its main stream of income. With competition rising from other fintech companies such as Block and Wise, PayPal has been forced to lower its take rate to stay relevant. Although the discounted take rate has encouraged transaction volume, it’s only a matter of time before it starts impacting profit margins further.

Blue chip

On the brighter side of things, there are a couple of expansions that should help PayPal’s traffic. The introduction of PayPal Later in Japan and Germany, as well as Savings to PayPal Wallet in the US should bring some much needed momentum to PayPal’s growth. Nevertheless, 8% earnings growth isn’t ideal for a supposed growth stock.

So, is the PayPal growth story over then? It could be. The biggest fintech company in the world continues to lose market share to its peers. Venmo, seems to be the firm’s only growth prospect, but a TPV growth rate of 12% isn’t going to boost the PayPal share price to its highs of $300 anytime soon. Not to mention, the firm refuses to disclose the proportion of income it generates from its respective businesses in greater detail, which leaves me concerned as a shareholder, as this usually means that revenue isn’t meaningful enough. As such, I will be holding to see what comes of the Amazon partnership later this year.