Home » Investing Articles » Will the Glencore share price keep rising?

Will the Glencore share price keep rising?

The Glencore share price is up by 24% this year despite last week’s slide. With a forecast dividend yield of 9%, Roland Head asks if he should buy the dip.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diggers and trucks in a coal mine

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares in mining and commodity trading giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN) have been on a tear over the last year. The Glencore share price has risen by 50% over the last 12 months, as soaring coal prices have caused profits to surge.

However, a new wave of Chinese lockdowns has triggered fears of a slowdown. Glencore shares fell by 10% last week. This has not only left the stock with a forecast dividend yield of 9%, but also a more uncertain outlook. Today, I’m asking whether I should buy the dip with Glencore.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Glencore dividend looks real to me

Unlike rivals such as Anglo American and BHP, Glencore has said it will not sell its coal mines. Instead, the company plans to gradually run them down, while maintaining high operational standards.

Surging coal prices in 2021 and 2022 suggest to me that Glencore’s ability to read the market remains strong. The company is expected to report a record net profit of $16bn for 2022, more than three times the $5bn figure reported in 2021. Nearly half of this year’s profits are expected to come from coal.

Broker forecasts suggest Glenore will pay a record dividend of $0.52 per share this year, giving the stock a forecast yield of 9.1%. That payment would be covered more than twice by Glencore’s 2022 forecast earnings of $1.31 per share. This suggests to me this high dividend yield is affordable, based on today’s market conditions.

What could go wrong?

My main concern is that mining is a cyclical business. Profits are high now, thanks to strong commodity prices. I am not sure how much longer this will last.

I think there’s a good chance that high inflation in Western countries and slowing growth in China could cause commodity prices to fall. If coal prices return to more normal levels, I do not think profits from Glencore’s other activities would replace this lost income.

City analysts seem to share this view. The latest consensus forecasts show Glencore’s profits falling by 35% in 2023, and by a further 25% in 2024. The dividend is also expected to fall, although not by so much.

Glencore share price: my verdict

Glencore floated on the London market at 500p in 2011. It has taken nearly 11 years for the stock to return to this level.

My sums suggest that shareholders may have received around 20% of their original investment back as dividends during that time, but that is only equivalent to around 2% per year.

I’m looking for a bigger return on my investment than that. Although Glencore’s 9% dividend yield is attractive to me, I don’t generally buy shares in companies where profits and the dividend are expected to fall.

In the short term, I think the Glencore share price could bounce back to over 500p. But on a medium-term view, I think the business is likely to face some headwinds that could hold back growth.

I think it’s likely Glencore’s peak profits are making its shares look cheaper than they really are. For this reason, I won’t be buying Glencore for my portfolio at current levels.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Alphabet shares tumble after earnings miss. Here’s why I’m buying more

| John Choong

Alphabet shares slid after the company missed earnings estimates for its Q1 results. With the share price down 15% this…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Dividend forecasts lifted as Q1 payouts surge! 3 UK dividend stocks I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

Payouts from UK dividend stocks are increasing rapidly as the economic recovery rolls on. Here are three income heroes I…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

Could this great-value FTSE 100 stock supercharge my returns over the next decade? Here's why I'd buy it for my…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to generate passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer uses wisdom from the 'Sage of Omaha' when trying to grow his own passive income streams. Here's how…

Read more »

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Aviva shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

How much would £1,000 invested in Aviva shares five years ago be worth now? Our writer looks at the stock’s…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 dividend stock I’d buy to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is on the hunt for dividend stocks for his portfolio to boost his passive income stream. He delves…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

As the Netflix share price keeps falling, I’m buying

| Christopher Ruane

The Netflix share price has crashed to a 12-month low. Here is why our writer has been buying the shares…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 blue-chip stock on a fire sale after a 3-day 20% drop

| Andrew Mackie

As the share price of this blue-chip stock takes a tumble, Andrew Mackie explores its long-term prospects.

Read more »