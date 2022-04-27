Home » Investing Articles » Why the Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) share price may soon double to 280p

Why the Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) share price may soon double to 280p

This a company that could be sitting on vast oil reserves. With production potentially imminent, I think the Pantheon Resources share price could soon fly.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) is an oil exploration firm operating in the US state of Alaska. Listed on the FTSE AIM index, it is pursuing a number of exciting projects. A glance at its financial information yields little for analytical purposes, owing to its status as an exploration business. But it has had several successful drilling projects. I bought at a much lower Pantheon Resources share price, but should I add more shares soon? It currently trades at 141.9p. Let’s take a closer look.

Recent activities

The company has been working for an extended period to advance its drilling operations at its Talitha and Theta West wells.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Yesterday, the leadership team hosted a webinar to update investors on winter drilling activity in the area. It contained a number of interesting revelations. Although the winter operations were disrupted on a few occasions because of weather-related shutdowns, successful drilling activities have resulted in meaningful increases to previous resource estimates, roughly twofold growth.

Resource estimates and the PANR share price

The ‘resources estimates of proven reservoirs’ figure tells us that there are around 23.5bn barrels of oil in place.

Even with a 10% recoverability rate, which is probably conservative, the firm will likely extract around 2.3bn barrels of oil. In fact, this number could be two or three times higher.

As a current shareholder, this fills me with confidence and excitement, because it will provide revenue for the business to grow.

It is also possible that oil production could begin in October, meaning that physical sales could commence quickly.

This positive activity led broker Canaccord to increase its target price for the company from 250p to 280p. At current levels, this would mean the PANR share price doubling. Given the large amount of oil potential going into production, I think this share price movement could materialise. 

It is always worth noting, however, that actual oil reserves may differ from estimates and recoverability may not be in line with expectations when the time comes to produce. This is in the nature of any exploration endeavour.

Recent financial results

Elsewhere, the firm reported a loss of $4.4m for the six months ended 31 December 2021. This was larger than for the same period in 2020, when losses were $3m. 

Widening losses aren’t particularly surprising for an exploration company, especially given the fact that the areas of exploration look prosperous.

The company also has a strong cash position. At the end of the period, it had a balance of $92.7m. This was an increase from $29.8m the previous year.

Overall, the recent increases in estimates are very exciting and, if recovered efficiently, could provide vast oil resources to sell into the market. I think the Pantheon Resources share price could soar on the back of these developments and I will be buying more shares soon.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods owns shares in Pantheon Resources. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

A pair of cheap shares to buy in May for 7%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering a couple of cheap shares to buy for his portfolio, each with dividends that could boost…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock a potentially exciting recovery play?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this outsourcing business, currently trading as a penny stock. Are there signs of life ahead…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

At 268p, is the Polymetal International (LON:POLY) share price about to take off?

| Andrew Woods

The war in Ukraine led to a Polmetal share price collapse. With improving revenue figures, however, is it close to…

Read more »

Businessman leading a chart upwards
Investing Articles

This UK growth share has hit a 12-month low. I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth share is set for double-digit rises in sales and profits but its share price is tanking. Our…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Investing Articles

Is the Legal & General (LON:LGEN) share price too cheap to resist now?

| Alan Oscroft

The LGEN share price has had a poor year so far, as the economic squeeze tightens. Here's why I think…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

I have no idea how much my portfolio of FTSE shares is worth today. It doesn’t matter

| Harvey Jones

Constantly monitoring the performance of my favourite FTSE shares has proved a poor strategy in the past.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

3 passive income picks amid the current stock market volatility!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid the current levels of volatility on the stock market, I'm looking at these dividend picks to provide income.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Shares to buy now: how I’d invest £1,000 today

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had £1,000 to invest in British stocks today, his shopping list would include these shares to buy…

Read more »