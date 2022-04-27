Home » Investing Articles » Down 84%, this growth stock looks dirt cheap!

Down 84%, this growth stock looks dirt cheap!

The Yalla Group share price has been on a downward trend over the past year. For me, this growth stock now looks dirt cheap.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

Investors in this growth stock have endured a tough year as the share price has tumbled. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares gained after its September 2020 IPO but started falling in early 2021. The stock is now trading at $3.79 a share, down from highs of over $39 a share last February. Disappointing trading updates coupled with the tech sell-off have accounted for much of the drop. However, for me it’s fallen too far and this stock looks dirt cheap.

The Dubai-headquartered social media firm, operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa. Its software provides group chatting and gaming services. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Performance

The firm, which is valued at a little over $540m, posted net income of $82.6m in 2021 compared with net income of US$3.2m in 2020. The firm grew revenues and earnings year-on-year while producing cash flow growth and pressing forward with its expansion plans.

Data from the last reporting period demonstrates positive year-on-year growth despite the falling share price. Revenue was $273.1m in 2021, representing an increase of 102.4% from 2020. Meanwhile, net income was $82.6m and net margin was 30.2%. That compares with net income of $3.2m in 2020.

Another important metric for the company is average monthly active user (MAUs). These users increased by 71% to 28.1m in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 16.4m in Q4 2020. However, and perhaps more importantly, there was significant growth in the number of paying users, which increased from 5.2m in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 8.4m in the fourth quarter. The main growth driver was the platform’s Ludo game offering. There was a 52% increase in the number of Yalla Ludo’s paying players – from 4.0m to 6.2m over the course of the year.

However, it’s worth noting that Q4 2021 saw a fall in both revenue and income. Although the difference between Q3 and Q4 revenue was only $4m, it was certainly not a positive development.

Headwinds

A number of risks have been weighing on the company’s share price. First among them is declining revenue in the final quarter of 2021. It may be the case that the pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns contributed to its growth. But outside of the pandemic, such growth may be unsustainable as normal life returns. Another point is that higher interest rates and inflation can call a halt to growth plans as the cost of borrowing increases. Although it’s worth noting that Yalla has sufficient cash reserves for growth.

There’s also a matter of competition. Yalla has found something of a niche so far, but social media giants could well move into this space.

Should I buy?

For me, the Yalla share price has fallen far enough. And with a price-to-earnings ratio below 10, it’s starting to look rather cheap. Management also has ambitious plans for growth. The firm intends to start delivering a “more immersive” social experience area, with users seeking “metaverse”-type interactions with each other. Furthermore, Yalla is expanding into the South American market with its Parchis app.

I’m looking to add Yalla to my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price now too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price picked up a couple of percent on the back of a "solid financial performance" in Q1.…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 6 shares for passive income of 8.7% a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

Passive income is income made without work or effort. By buying these cheap shares, I could earn 8.7% a year,…

Read more »

A Dechra Pharmaceuticals scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

What now for the GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) share price?

| Alan Oscroft

GlaxoSmithKline reported strong sales growth in the first quarter, but the GSK share price didn't move much in response. Time…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy these growth stocks for May as the stock market falls!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith weighs up the reasons for the falling stock market and then decides on his favourite growth stocks to…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Investing Articles

Will the Glencore share price keep rising?

| Roland Head

The Glencore share price is up by 24% this year despite last week’s slide. With a forecast dividend yield of…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Alphabet shares tumble after earnings miss. Here’s why I’m buying more

| John Choong

Alphabet shares slid after the company missed earnings estimates for its Q1 results. With the share price down 15% this…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Dividend forecasts lifted as Q1 payouts surge! 3 UK dividend stocks I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

Payouts from UK dividend stocks are increasing rapidly as the economic recovery rolls on. Here are three income heroes I…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

Could this great-value FTSE 100 stock supercharge my returns over the next decade? Here's why I'd buy it for my…

Read more »