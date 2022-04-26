Home » Investing Articles » How I’d build passive income streams with £35 a week

How I’d build passive income streams with £35 a week

Our writer has a plan to set up some passive income streams — for just £5 a day. Here’s how he would go about it.

Published
Tired woman sleeping on London underground

Image source: Getty Images

Getting money without working for it sounds too good to be true. But that is the idea behind building up passive income streams – something millions of people are doing right now.

One of my favourite passive income ideas is investing in shares that pay dividends. I like that partly because I can do it even if I do not have much money to start with. Here is how I would aim to build passive income streams using £35 a week.

Starting from zero

I do not need any money to set up my passive income plan. But I will need some as I go, to buy the shares I hope will pay me dividends.

So I would get into the habit of regularly putting aside some money. £35 a week strikes me as a reasonable amount – it is modest enough to be realistic, but big enough to help me start earning passive income. In a year, £35 a week adds up to £1,820. If I invest that in shares with an average dividend yield of 5% I could be looking at £91 in annual passive income from my first year’s savings alone.

Getting ready to buy shares

As I save the money, the point will come when I have enough funds to start buying shares. So I would set up some sort of share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA. That would enable me to invest my money in shares when I wanted to make a move.

I would also use this time while I saved to learn more about the stock market. If I want to buy shares that can provide me with passive income streams, how do I know which ones to choose? The answer will be different for different investors. But to help make my own choices, I would want to understand more about how companies fund dividends and what to look for when trying to choose dividend shares.

For example, how could I choose between Imperial Brands with its slow-growing 8.5% yield and Tesco with its fast-growing 4% yield? Why have both companies cut their dividends in the past decade – and what are their future prospects like? To start to understand how things work, I would want to want to read up on things like how to read a company’s cash flow statement. That might not sound exciting, but I think it is important as cash flows are what fund dividends – and potentially my passive income streams.

Setting up passive income streams

Once I understood how the market worked better, I would begin choosing shares to buy with my portfolio. No matter how attractive a company looked, I would always diversify my holdings to limit the impact on my portfolio if one company cuts its dividend or struggles in some way. For example, miner Rio Tinto has a 10% dividend – but if metal prices fall, the payout could tumble too.

When looking for dividends, I first try to find companies I think have a sustainable competitive advantage. If that can fuel large future profits, it might mean big dividends too. At an attractive price, I would add such shares to my portfolio and start building up passive income streams.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

