EQTEC shares jump on trading update! Should I buy?

EQTEC (LSE:EQT) shares rose by nearly 10% early on Monday morning after a positive trading update. EQTEC is a bioscience energy company operating in the UK and Ireland. It produces pure synthesis gas — an important source of clean, efficient and sustainable energy and biofuels.

The patented gasification technology replaces traditional incineration. Instead of burning, gasification vaporises waste almost instantly into a gas. This prevents the creation of smoke and exhaust gases, instead producing a synthesis gas.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

What’s behind Monday’s jump?

EQTEC shares soared on Monday after the company said that full-year revenue for 2021 grew fourfold compared to last year. Management noted that the company was experiencing significantly increased demand due to macro conditions.

Chief executive David Palumbo said that from “post-Covid challenges to COP26 to more recent geopolitical events, we have experienced more demand than ever and are taking our place as a leading technology innovator for fossil fuel replacements.”

The Cork-headquartered firm said it was planning further new and innovative projects to “raise its visibility and range of propositions.”

In its statement, the firm reported unaudited revenues of €9.2m for the year ending December 31, up from €2.2m in 2020. EQTEC also reduced the loss in underlying earnings to €4.7m from €5.8m in 2020. Net assets rose to €43.4m.

The company also completed a £16m fundraiser. The funds will be used towards market, project and capability growth, according to the statement.

Should I buy?

Growth stocks aren’t in vogue right now amid high levels of inflation and rising interest rates. Higher interest rates can cause companies to put their growth plans on hold as the cost of borrowing increases. It can also cause investors to change their approach and look for stocks offering near-term returns in the form of dividends, rather than long-term share price growth. So, that’s one reason why I’d be concerned about EQTEC’s ability to continue growing.

However, the waste-to-energy sector is definitely an area receiving plenty of attention. EQTEC is now active in seven markets, and it currently has three additional plants under construction and 12 projects under development. In addition to the seven markets, it also established formal legal entities in Greece and Croatia, with two more developments expected in 2022. The firm is also intending to enhance its strategic partnerships with Toyota Motors, among others.

It is worth noting that despite Monday’s jump, the stock is trading far below 2021 levels.

However, I think this is quite a speculative pick. Yes, it could take off. But I think it will face difficulties in encouraging wider adoption of its waste-to-energy products. EQTEC is still a very small company too, and one that has not turned a profit in the last five years. I will put this on my watchlist but I do not think I will be buying this stock any time soon.