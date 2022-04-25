Home » Investing Articles » Alphabet (GOOGL) earnings: what investors should know

Alphabet (GOOGL) earnings: what investors should know

Jon Smith runs through the key things he’s looking out for with the release of Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 earnings tomorrow.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Earnings season is in full swing, particularly for the big tech companies. Last week I covered Tesla Q1 earnings, which got a lot of attention. Tomorrow, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will release its own report for Q1. Given its popularity with retail investors, here’s what I’m going to be watching for from Alphabet.

Growth versus expectations

We’ve got used to large percentage growth figures from the large tech companies over the past few years. For the upcoming Alphabet earnings report, a key part of how the share price will react will be based on whether the figures beat expectations. The bar is already set quite high, with analysts looking for a 20%-25% rise in revenue.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The concern here is that Alphabet could still show double-digit top-line growth for the quarter, but if it falls below expectations then the share price could head lower. As the business gets larger and larger, it’s inevitable that it’ll become harder to keep growing at its usual lofty pace.

For the quarter, revenue growth is expected to have come — mostly — from the Google Cloud division. But other areas, including advertising revenue, should also still be on the increase.

What’s going on with the Cloud?

A key area of focus for Alphabet earnings will be not just the figures but extra information about Google Cloud. This part of the business is growing in terms of revenue, but was heavily loss-making in FY21. It’s expected to lose money again this year. One of the main issues here is the tough competition from the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In the Q1 report, I’d be interested to see if the company launches any shifts in strategy for the Cloud division. Or it might be that higher levels of investment are going to be funnelled into this area. Whatever the case, investors will likely be keen to understand what the management team is going to do to make this division profitable in the future.

Market sentiment around Alphabet earnings

The final point that I’ll be watching out for is market sentiment both in the lead up to, and the aftermath of the results. We’ve already seen large movements around earnings in recent weeks, including a 25% fall in Netflix shares in a single day. Did the results warrant such a large fall in the share price? Personally, I didn’t think so.

Yet it highlights that at the moment, the market is quite skittish. With the war still raging on in Ukraine, high inflation in the US and rising interest rates, the market in general isn’t overly optimistic. Therefore, I think that Alphabet shares will be volatile, whatever the earnings results are. A small miss could see a large fall in the shares, whereas a bumper result could send them skyrocketing.

As a long-term investor, I won’t be trying to trade in and out in a few minutes as the earnings get released. This isn’t my type of investing strategy.

However, once the report is out, I’ll consider how it could impact the share price in the years to come. From there, I’ll decide whether to buy.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Has ITV’s share price become too cheap to miss?

| Hamish Cassidy

The share price of this UK media and entertainment company has been falling. So is this stock now at a…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares are down 32% over the past 6 months!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares haven't performed well in 2022, with the stock down more than a quarter. Here's why the engineering giant…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares I’d buy now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares have crashed between 25% and 39% over the past three months. After these falls, I…

Read more »

Hands of woman with many shopping bags
Investing Articles

3 penny shares I think could soar

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of penny shares joins our writer's portfolio because he regards them as cheap. Here, he explains why.

Read more »

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Anglo American shares keep falling! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Anglo American shares fell nearly 7% on Monday, extending losses over the past week.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Why is the stock market down today?

| Stephen Wright

Fear of lockdowns in Beijing is sending shockwaves through the stock market. With shares in Rio Tinto and BP hit…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash coming? Here’s what I’m doing now!

| Royston Wild

UK share prices are collapsing again as concerns over the global economy rise. This is what I'll be doing if…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

Hot lithium shares to buy for the next growth boom?

| Alan Oscroft

Lithium shares are looking attractive to growth investors these days, but a few have fallen back from their early peaks.…

Read more »