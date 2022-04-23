Home » Investing Articles » 6.2% dividend yields! A dirt-cheap UK share to buy right now

6.2% dividend yields! A dirt-cheap UK share to buy right now

Latest trading news from Tesla illustrates how sales for electric vehicles keep booming. Here’s a mega-cheap UK share I think could make me a lot of cash from this car revolution.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tesla

Image source: Tesla

Electric vehicle (EV) sales are flying right now as fears over the environment and rising oil prices reign. In fact, demand for these low-carbon vehicles continues to beat expectations, providing a wealth of opportunity for UK share investors like me.

Latest sales figures from Tesla underline how strongly interest in these next-generation vehicles is growing.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Revenues at the California company soared 81% year-on-year to $18.8bn, smashing broker expectations by around $1bn. Tesla said it expects to make 1.5m vehicles in 2022, up from around 930,000 last year.

A cheap UK share I’d buy

I think buying shares in brand leader Tesla is a great idea today. But I think another great option for UK share investors is to buy businesses that produce critical materials for EVs.

This is why I’d snap up cheap UK share Central Asia Metals (LSE: CAML) today. The business produces copper in Kazakhstan along with zinc and lead in North Macedonia. Copper is needed in huge quantities for wiring in electric vehicles and to create charging points that make them run. Lead and zinc meanwhile, are essential elements in battery production.

Researchers at Rystad Energy think copper consumption, for example, will rise 16% by the end of the decade to 25.5m tonnes. They also think that increasing EV sales and strong renewable energy, consumer electronics and construction markets will turbocharge demand for the red metal.

Rystad also believes that demand will grow ahead of supply expansion too, resulting in a 6m-tonne deficit. This is clearly a good omen for copper prices and, consequently for Central Asia Metals, its profits outlook.

Brilliant value for money

It’s also worth mentioning the excellent all-round value for money that Central Asia Metals provides at current prices of 275p per share. It trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.8 times, well inside bargain-basement territory of 10 times and below.

City analysts think the commodities producer’s earnings will rise 11% year-on-year in 2022. This is perhaps no surprise given the strength of EV sales and how strongly base metals prices are rising.

6.2% dividend yields!

I like Central Asia Metals in particular because of its bumper dividend yields. For 2022, this registers at a mighty 6.2%. It’s a reading that smashes the broader 3.5% average for UK shares today.

I think the long-term outlook for Central Asia Metals is exceptionally bright as demand for its base metals grows. But there’s possible dangers out there that could hit profits and shareholder returns hard.

Problems on the production front and setbacks with exploration could hit earnings forecasts hard. So could downturns in the global economy that could hit the prices it receives for its copper, lead and zinc.

However, I believe these risks are fairly well reflected in Central Asia Metals’ ultra-low valuation. This is a cheap UK share I think could be a good buy for my portfolio.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

Why Rolls-Royce stock could make big gains soon 

| Manika Premsingh

Its business is pivoting.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Is the hype over for growth stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The hype seems have subsided for growth stocks. But Stephen Wright is looking to add to his portfolio as share…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

High-dividend stocks! A FTSE 100 renewable energy stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best renewable energy stocks to buy as demand for clean energy soars. Here's a top stock…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I had £1,000 to invest, here are my top UK shares to buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's list of shares to buy now for his portfolio includes these four names, all of which he thinks…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

2 double-digit dividends I’d consider

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking at two UK shares with double-digit dividends. Are they right for his portfolio?

Read more »

Picture of a Netflix menu screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m convinced the Netflix share price has overcorrected

| Manika Premsingh

The fall is not adding up!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

These are the top trending stocks in the UK right now

| James J. McCombie

I take a look at the top trending stocks in the UK right now from two points of view: relative…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 things that could trigger a new stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

The UK stock market has been surprisingly resilient in the face of global economic turmoil. But could this period of…

Read more »