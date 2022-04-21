Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy right now

3 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy right now

Looking around the FTSE 250, I’m seeing so many dividend shares that I think are crazy cheap. Here are three I have on my 2022 ISA shortlist.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of new bank notes

Image source: Getty Images.

I think the best time to buy dividend shares is when market valuations are out of line with the long-term potential of cash generative companies. Right now, that is exactly what I see with a number of FTSE 250 shares. Here are three that I have on my buy list.

Invest in investment itself

The Jupiter Fund Management (LSE: JUP) share price has dropped 25% over the past 12 months, compared to a decline of just 4% for the FTSE 250. The company reported a net outflow of £3.8bn for 2021, so I think the fall is understandable.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

But Jupiter still had £60.5bn in assets under management, and boosted its 2021 net management fees by 18%. The ordinary dividend was held at 17.1p per share, with the 2020 special payment of 3p not repeated. Forecasts suggest the same again for 2022, which would yield 8.4% on the current share price.

The danger is that investors will continue to withdraw funds during 2022, in response to the growing world economic crisis. In fact, I think it’s probably inevitable.

But we’re looking at a trailing P/E of only 6.5 now. And with the 2021 dividend having been covered 1.85 times by earnings, I rate Jupiter Fund Management a buy for my ISA.

Fat insurance dividends

The whole financial sector tends to suffer during economic squeezes. FTSE 250 insurer Direct Line (LSE: DLG) is no exception, with its shares down 14% over 12 months.

But that’s helped push up the forecast dividend yield, which now stands at 8.8%. I don’t know how long that level of payment will hold out, as it is barely covered by earnings. And those earnings have dipped over the past three years.

But Direct Line reported a strong capital position for the end of 2021. And in addition to lifting its final dividend, the company embarked on a further £100m share buyback programme.

The 2021 adjusted solvency capital ratio came in at a healthy 160%, even after dividends and share buyback.

Direct Line’s success appears to be down to its investment in improving its technology platforms, which it reckons boost its competitiveness. CEO Penny James told us that “we believe there is plenty more to come in 2022.

Biggest FTSE 250 faller

Of my three FTSE 250 picks today, Synthomer (LSE: SYNT) shares have fallen the furthest. The price is down 40% over the past 12 months. The five-year picture is similar, despite the company having posted strong earnings growth over that period.

Synthomer is clearly suffering from a pandemic effect withdrawal. The company makes nitrile gloves and related health and hygiene products (among a wider portfolio). So it was hot stuff while Covid-19 was at its worst, with investor demand cooling off now.

But the company said: “Exceptional levels of profitability in 2021 have enabled the group to make major inorganic and organic investments to significantly strengthen our platform for future growth.

I suspect the Synthomer share price will continue to underperform as growth investors seek their excitement elsewhere. But I can see sustainable dividend yields of around 5-6%, based on the current share price. I might get me some of that.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management and Synthomer. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Can Ceres Power shares help me profit from hydrogen energy?

| Christopher Ruane

Hydrogen is a hot topic when it comes to renewable energy. Could buying Ceres Power shares for his portfolio help…

Read more »

An easyJet plane takes off
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the easyJet (LON:EZJ) share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the factors at work right now moving the easyJet share price, and why this summer could be…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap UK growth share to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think this ultra-cheap UK share could be an excellent buy as demand for its products soars. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Why the NIO share price is down 46% in 2022

| Charlie Carman

The NIO share price has crashed this year. Our writer explores the reasons behind the selloff and whether NIO shares…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why the Legal & General (LON:LGEN) share price is down today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General is one of the worst performers in the FTSE 100 today. Edward Sheldon looks at what's going…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Netflix’s share price just tanked (again). Should I buy the stock now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Netflix stock just crashed on the back of poor Q1 results. Edward Sheldon looks at whether the fall has created…

Read more »

Adult woman holding a finger on her lips over white background
Investing Articles

Is this dividend stock the FTSE 100’s best-kept secret?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has notched up over 50 consecutive dividend increases. Yet the company is still very much under…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta Platforms (Facebook) shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta Platforms shares have had a big pullback in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this has created a buying…

Read more »