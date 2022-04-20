Home » Investing Articles » Am I too late to act on the Scottish Mortgage share price?

Am I too late to act on the Scottish Mortgage share price?

After the Scottish Mortgage share price started to move up again, our writer asks whether he has missed the boat by not adding it to his portfolio already.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

It has been an unrewarding year for shareholders in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). The shares are down 19%. They have fallen by twice that much since November. But over the past few weeks, the Scottish Mortgage share price has started to move upwards again.

Is it worth adding it to my portfolio now, or have I missed my chance?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Market timing

If a share offers me good enough value, the exact price at which I buy it will not matter too much in the long term. Of course the cheaper I buy it, the bigger a profit I could make. But market timing is very difficult to do accurately, if not impossible. Instead of spending lots of time on that, I would rather use it to identify companies with attractive long-term prospects.

Although the Scottish Mortgage share price has been moving up over the past few weeks, it remains far below its highs. What will happen next?

Large portfolio of companies

Scottish Mortgage is an investment trust, meaning it pools investors’ money to buy shares in other companies. That helps explain why it has fallen. Some of its large tech positions have been hurt by a broad retreat in tech shares over the past few months.

But it also makes it hard to know what might happen next. Unlike a business with its own performance outlook, Scottish Mortgage will likely move up or down based on the performance of companies whose shares it owns.

As well as tech shares, the company has invested heavily in biotech companies including Moderna and Illumina. The strategy is basically to focus on areas of high growth potential. Scottish Mortgage often has shares in multiple companies in one such growth area, rather than trying very hard to pick one winner far in advance.

Can the Scottish Mortgage share price recover?

I think that makes a lot of sense as a long-term investment strategy. If Scottish Mortgage stays the course with its investments, hopefully some of them at least will do very well in future. That is the approach it has taken before, owning shares such as Tesla before they caught the attention of many investors.

If that works and the shares the trust holds increase in value, it should help the Scottish Mortgage share price too. Over time, it may even reach its old levels again. But that is not guaranteed to happen – and even if it does, it may take a while. Meanwhile, broader stock market movements could drive the trust share price downwards.

As a long-term investor myself, though, I think the Scottish Mortgage share price is looking more attractive as a potential addition to my portfolio. I like its exposure to a wide range of growth stocks. Although the share price has crept up in recent weeks, it could still offer me good value depending on how the growth shares it owns perform in coming years. At its current price, I would consider adding it to my portfolio.

Should you invest £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust right now?

Before you consider Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 ultra-high-dividend stocks to supercharge my portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

Here are five of the highest-paying UK-listed dividend stocks that I'm looking at for my portfolio.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here is 1 passive income stock with a 8% dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to build a passive income stream through stocks. He details one of the UK’s largest insurance…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

This dirt-cheap UK stock is up 15% today! Here’s what I’d do now

| Manika Premsingh

Significantly higher sales, but still trading at prices not seen since early 2020. Is this dirt-cheap UK stock a buy?

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Why I could invest £1,000 in this FTSE 100 dividend stock again 

| Manika Premsingh

The FTSE 100 dividend stock could be quite the money spinner in 2022.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£100 to invest? Here’s 1 penny stock with a 6%+ dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a penny stock he’s considering adding to his portfolio that would boost his passive income stream as…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

5 UK penny shares with dividends I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of UK penny shares with dividends have all caught our writer's eye as possible purchases for his portfolio.

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock that is a screaming buy for May!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan highlights one cheap, dividend paying FTSE 100 stock he’s adding to his holdings in May before full-year results…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the NIO stock price climbing again

| Alan Oscroft

A combination of events has conspired to send the NIO stock price into a tailspin. Here's what I think it…

Read more »