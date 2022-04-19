Home » Investing Articles » How I’d build a Stocks and Shares ISA with just one fund and £1,000

How I’d build a Stocks and Shares ISA with just one fund and £1,000

A Fool explains just how easy it is to build a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio around one investment.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.

Image source: Getty Images

Fortunately for those of us that are time-poor (or simply not all that interested in the stock market), it’s remarkably easy to begin building a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio with £1,000. In fact, I’d consider doing so with just one ‘passive’ exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Why go passive?

It’s worth revising why the passive approach is so attractive, at least in my opinion. ETFs are wonderfully simple by design.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In contrast to having an experienced money manager picking stocks on my behalf (an ‘active’ fund), this investment vehicle just tracks a specific market or group of stocks. For example, a FTSE 100 ETF would spread my money across the UK’s biggest 100 stocks.

The lack of human involvement in index funds means the fees charged are usually very low. That really matters. It means more of my cash can be allowed to compound over time. It’s also worth bearing in mind considering that most active funds end up underperforming the market return anyway.

My ‘one fund’ Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio

For me, buying a global ETF would be a smart move if I were trying to find my feet in the investing world. The example I’ll use here will be the Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF. There are alternatives from other providers, of course.

For a low fee (0.22%), the Vanguard fund will give me instant access to a huge group of stocks from around the world (3,771, to be exact). Reflecting the size of its economy, 63% of these are currently listed in North America. However, the fund also gives exposure to businesses based in Europe, the Pacific region, and emerging markets. This diversification should allow me to get on with life without worrying too much about daily share price moves.

There’s even a dividend yield. Reinvesting this back into the fund rather than spending it means I stand to benefit even more from compound interest.

Risks to consider

I’m a great fan of passive funds in general. That said, it would be wrong to assume that a one-fund approach guarantees anything.

First, there’s the potential for volatility. Just because I’m buying a fund that tracks a huge number of stocks around the world does not mean that the value of my holding won’t rise and fall. What happened a couple of years ago during the outbreak of Covid-19 is evidence of that.

More optimistically, any dip in global markets would allow me to load up with more shares if I could add to my initial £1,000 investment.

Another potential drawback is the opportunity cost – or ‘what I’m potentially missing out on by being invested here’. By their very nature, index funds track the market return and no more. This means I’m never going to bag the sort of capital gains I might make by picking the best growth shares available.

Just the beginning…

No matter. I’m a great believer in learning to walk before attempting to run. Having built a solid foundation with a global passive fund, there’s nothing to stop me from increasing my risk appetite as time goes by. Should I want to, I could diversify my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio further.

I could buy ETFs in more specific parts of the market. Or I could take the plunge and test my own stock-picking skills.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

As production stabilises, should I buy more Polymetal shares?

| Andrew Woods

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Polymetal share price remains unpredictable. But is the low price an attractive buying…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Twitter shares with the Elon Musk situation?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a deeper look into the situation between Elon Musk and Twitter and weighs up whether it's a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is time running out to buy boohoo shares below 100p?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has declined to penny stock levels this year for the first time since 2016. Is this…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing Articles

How I’d use Warren Buffett’s system to find the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett's stock-picking system isn't that complicated. Here's how Edward Sheldon would use it to find top FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy with £1,000

| Stuart Blair

The FTSE 250 has underperformed the FTSE 100 year-to-date. But these two stocks look too good for me to ignore.

Read more »

Dictionary definition of inflation
Investing Articles

With stagflation and a recession on the horizon, here’s my investment strategy

| Stephen Wright

Stagflation might present some opportunities to buy high-quality names at discount valuations. Here’s what’s on Stephen Wright’s watchlist.

Read more »

The building of FTSE 100 bank HSBC in Singapore
Investing Articles

As interest rates rise, could the HSBC share price be too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

With a more favourable operating environment, the HSBC share price may increase as interest rates rise. Andrew Woods explores the…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

1 juicy dividend stock for May with a 10.8% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he likes a top FTSE 100 dividend stock from the property sector with a very generous…

Read more »