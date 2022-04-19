Home » Investing Articles » 3 hot penny stocks I’m buying in May!

3 hot penny stocks I’m buying in May!

Investing in penny stocks can be a great way to grow portfolios over the long term. Here are three companies that I’m buying next month.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

With share prices less than £1, penny stocks can be a great way to accumulate wealth. Having scoured all indices, I think I’ve found three such firms that I will add to my long-term portfolio next month. While investments of this type may carry greater risk, they can also allow growth on a much larger scale than bigger, more established businesses. Why am I buying shares in these companies? Let’s take a closer look.

Penny stock #1: EnQuest

As an oil and gas producer, EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) operates primarily in the North Sea and Malaysia. Currently trading at 36.05p, it is in prime penny stock territory.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Looking at recent results, the company managed to turn a $565m pre-tax loss into a $352m pre-tax profit between 2020 and 2021.

In addition, the firm’s free cash flow over the same period grew from $210m to around $400m. 

Despite this, production fell from 59,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to 44,000 bopd. This is something I would like to see improve in the near future as the oil price continues to be strong.

However, the firm is making efforts to increase output, having recently purchased the Golden Eagle and Bentley fields off the coast of Aberdeen and Shetland, respectively. 

Penny stock #2: dotDigital

A digital marketing and software services business, dotDigital  (LSE:DOTD) has a strong financial record. It currently trades at 86.6p.  

For the year ended June, between 2017 and 2021, earnings-per-share (EPS) increased from 2.47p to 4.12p. By my calculation, this means the company has a compound annual EPS growth rate of around 10.88%. This is strong and consistent.

What’s more, it recently signed a two-year deal with software security giant Adobe, that will improve the visibility of dotDigital’s products around the world.

For the six months to 31 December 2021, organic growth in revenue increased by 10%. Its leadership, however, lowered growth expectations for 2022 as it forecast a decline in demand after the pandemic. 

Penny stock #3: Eurasia Mining

My final pick is Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA), a firm specialising in platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, cobalt, nickel and copper. At the present time, it operates solely in Russia. It currently trades at 9.5p. 

It is currently benefiting from higher metal prices as the world recovers from the pandemic and deals with the war in Ukraine.

In addition, there has been significant interest in its metal assets. In February, the business announced that an unnamed buyer was in advanced stages of a deal to purchase “substantially all” of Eurasia Mining’s assets.

The firm has also so far avoided Western sanctions on Russian companies and individuals. Given the uncertainty of the situation, however, I would always factor this big potential risk into my investment decision.

Overall, these are three strong penny stocks. Although they constitute greater investment risk, I think their track records justify adding them to my long-term portfolio. I will be buying shares in all three during May.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended dotDigital Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

This £5 a day passive income plan could boost my earnings

| Christopher Ruane

With just £5 a day to spare, our writer thinks he can boost his earnings without working more hours. Here's…

Read more »

British Airways
Investing Articles

Should I buy more IAG shares before summer?

| Andrew Woods

As passenger capacity increases and losses decline, will IAG shares benefit from higher travel demand as we move into summer?

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Sell in May and go away? I’d buy 3 FTSE 100 shares instead

| Charlie Carman

As a long-term investor, I see greater risks in trying to time the market than in a buy-and-hold strategy. Here…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks to buy in May

| Dr. James Fox

These are two of the best growth stocks I'm considering for my portfolio this May. I'm confident both have plenty…

Read more »

Ball with european flags in the net with green field background
Investing Articles

The cheap stock and the expensive footballer – is a value investment on offer?

| Luke Reddy

Luke Reddy explains why boohoo.com is a cheap stock and a tempting debt-free investment that he will hold in his…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

As production stabilises, should I buy more Polymetal shares?

| Andrew Woods

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Polymetal share price remains unpredictable. But is the low price an attractive buying…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Twitter shares with the Elon Musk situation?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a deeper look into the situation between Elon Musk and Twitter and weighs up whether it's a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is time running out to buy boohoo shares below 100p?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has declined to penny stock levels this year for the first time since 2016. Is this…

Read more »