Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Tesco share price is down 5%

Here’s why the Tesco share price is down 5%

Tesco just reported its FY22 earnings. Since then, the stock has dropped by 5%. So, here’s why investors are bearish about the Tesco share price.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tesco fruit and veg

Image source: Tesco

Key Points

  • Despite reporting stellar numbers, the Tesco share price is down 5%
  • The outlook given by management on its earnings call has overshadowed an excellent year
  • However, it secured a bigger market share in 2021, while also announcing a stock buyback programme

With over a 25% market share in the supermarket sector, Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is the UK’s biggest supermarket. Today, the grocery giant released its FY22 earnings results. Although the FTSE 100 company reported strong figures in every aspect, the Tesco share price has plunged 5% at the time of writing (Although it’s still up over 11% year on year). Here’s why.

A Lidl worried about Aldi’s prices

In its earnings statement, Tesco cited a cautious outlook as March’s CPI figure came in higher. With increasing food costs, many consumers have been flocking to budget competitors, Lidl and Aldi. This is evident in Kantar’s latest supermarket report as the two German retailers have seen an increase in their market shares. Nonetheless, Tesco reiterated its commitment to maintain its current prices. Unfortunately, this will also mean that its profit margins will most probably take a hit in the short-to-medium term. The firm also cited “significant uncertainties in the external environment”, giving a £2.5bn forecast for its operating profits in FY23. This is lower than the average £2.8bn analysts were expecting, and is the main reason why the Tesco share price is down 5% at the time of writing.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Squeezing every drop of juice

A consequence of inflation is that it sometimes leads to a wage-price spiral. This is when prices increase as a result of higher wages, and vice versa. As a result of this, Tesco decided to increase the wages of its workers by up to 6%. This could affect Tesco’s already narrow margins even further. This is worrying investors and several analysts who’ve dropped Tesco’s rating from buy to hold.

Nevertheless, CEO Ken Murphy mentioned on the company’s earnings call that Tesco will be using its new-found cash to invest in its supply chains. This should ease the margin pressure, and provides a silver lining in all the uncertainty as Tesco aims to work in close partnership with its suppliers to keep costs under control.

A bigger pie

There were a couple of excellent points from Tesco’s FY22 results, however. For one, it reported stellar numbers across the board. There were healthy increases in revenue, earnings per share, free cash flow, operating profit, and a decrease in net debt. In addition to that, a £750m stock buyback was announced. This means that shareholders will be getting a bigger slice of ownership in the company, driving earnings per share higher. Normally, this would send the Tesco share price soaring. However, because the stock market often trades on speculation, Tesco’s amazing performance has been overshadowed by supply chain disruptions and inflation.

Yet I’m bullish about its long-term prospects and its ability to overcome the impending storm. I believe that Tesco’s quality and massive market share in the sector is a unique selling point. As such, it should be well positioned to maintain its position in the industry for the foreseeable future. The company’s customer loyalty plan and scale still makes it by far the best supermarket stock to buy, in my opinion. Tesco’s plan to price-match Aldi on 650 items also shows its negotiating power with suppliers. As such, with a low price-to-earnings ratio and reasonable dividend, I’m planning to buy Tesco shares for my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

The QinetiQ Group share price takes flight: time to take a look?

| Joshua Kalinsky

One Fool takes a closer look into whether there is still upside in the QinetiQ Group share price, and contemplates…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

The Polymetal share price just fell 25%. Is this a buying opportunity?

| Alan Oscroft

After the Polymetal share price dropped 25% on latest news, is it finally time for me to take the plunge…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Down 70%, I think this British stock is a ‘no-brainer’ buy

| Stuart Blair

Whilst British stocks have outperformed other global indexes this year, this growth stock is an exception. But after falling 70%,…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As the Barclays share price falls 30%, is it a no-brainer buy?

| Andrew Mackie

As another scandal hits the Barclays share price, Andrew Mackie explores its longer-term fortunes.

Read more »

A Dechra Pharmaceuticals scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

2 high-growth stocks to buy and hold in May

| Dr. James Fox

There's plenty of volatility in markets at the moment, and that creates both opportunity and risk. Here are two high-growth…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 30%! Where are they going next?

| Charlie Keough

With Rolls-Royce shares down 30% year -to-date, Charlie Keough looks at whether now is the time to add the stock…

Read more »

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing Articles

3 investing strategies for unpredictable stock markets in 2022

| Manika Premsingh

Stock market gyrations in 2022 have been mind-boggling already. Here are three investing strategies I'm using to navigate through this…

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Cineworld share price might NEVER recover

| Paul Summers

The Cineworld share price has stabilised, but this Fool thinks a sustained recovery is asking for too much.

Read more »