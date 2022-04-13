More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using the Warren Buffett method as I aim to get rich

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Generating significant wealth can take time. But starting at 30 and using the Warren Buffett method can still result in…

Hands of woman with many shopping bags
Investing Articles

Does the boohoo share price make it a buy?

| John Choong

The boohoo share price is now in penny stock territory and is 20% down since the start of the year.…

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in the housing market boom

| Manika Premsingh

The housing market is on fire even now. This could be good news for these two FTSE 100 stocks.

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 index surpass 8,000 in 2022?

| Manika Premsingh

The FTSE 100 index has bounced back since the plunge last month. But can it continue to rise?

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into the current state of play with the Lloyds share price and decides if he would…

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

My defensive FTSE 100 stock picks for volatile markets

| James J. McCombie

Here are five FTSE 100 stocks that might help protect my portfolio when markets are choppy.

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Top FTSE growth shares to buy with just £500 today

| Alan Oscroft

Is £500 too little to invest in a top FTSE 100 growth share? I don't think so, and it's exactly…

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

These were the top shares UK traders were buying and selling last week!

| George Sweeney (DipFA)

Here are the shares that were attracting the most buying and selling interest from UK investors on the FinecoBank trading…

