Home » Investing Articles » 2 inflation-beating stocks paying 8.6% a year on average!

2 inflation-beating stocks paying 8.6% a year on average!

There are plenty of stocks paying a hefty dividend this year as the inflation rate tops 7%. These two inflation-beating stocks pay 9.4% and 7.9% yields, respectively.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A miner down a mine shaft

Image source: Getty Images.

With inflation hitting 7% in March, its seemed like a good idea to look at inflation-beating stocks that can help my portfolio generate income. Today I’m looking at Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) and Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX). If I buy into these companies today, I can expect an annual yield of 9.4% and 7.9%, respectively. This is certainly in excess of current and probably future inflation levels in the UK. But are these two stocks worth adding to my portfolio?

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto has operations in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources worldwide. The company has a broad portfolio of mining operations. Among others, it mines and processes aluminium, copper, iron ore, and minerals such as titanium dioxide, diamonds, and borates.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

This FTSE 100 mining giant has gone from strength to strength this year on the back of soaring commodity prices. Despite the considerable rise in the Rio Tinto share price, if I were to buy in today, I could still expect a 9.4% dividend yield. That’s one of the biggest yields on the FTSE 100, surpassed only by housebuilder Persimmon.

In fact, according to broker AJ Bell, Rio Tinto is expected to be the index’s single biggest dividend payer in 2022, paying out £7.4bn. While Persimmon will be the highest-yielding stock at 11.2%. AJ Bell said it expected the average dividend yield to be around 4.1% in 2022.

Rio Tinto’s strong dividend yield is backed up by impressive performance data. In 2021, the firm reported underlying earnings of $21.4bn. The figure is $8.9bn higher than in 2020.

In 2021, the London-headquartered firm had a dividend coverage ratio of 1.67. This certainly could be healthier, but I still think this stock is a good pick for my portfolio.

Phoenix Group

Life insurance specialist Phoenix Group owns household names like Standard Life and ReAssure. The former was bought from Abrdn last year.

If I were to buy in now, I could expect a dividend yield of 7.9%. Once again, that’s one of the highest on the index. What’s more, the payments are unlikely to decrease any time soon as the dividend was only upped in March. The blue-chip insurer said that it had decided to increase its dividend after annual cash generation exceeded expectations.

The group said cash generation for the year to 31 December 2021 was £1.72bn, marginally higher than 2020’s £1.71bn. The 2022 figure was well above internal targets of between £1.5bn and £1.6bn.

The company buys up legacy life insurance and pension funds that are closed to new business and manages them. Acquisitions allow the firm to grow, while stripping costs of newly acquired businesses have kept them lean. It might not be a high-growth stock but it’s a dividend machine that can help my portfolio negate the impact of inflation. Regulatory changes could also impact future operations, but, for me, this risk is worth the 7.9% dividend yield.

Despite the record year, Phoenix Group is trading at a 15% discount versus this time last year. I’m looking to add this stock to my portfolio soon.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has fallen under £1. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The falling Rolls-Royce share price means it is now a penny stock. Should our writer add more to his portfolio?

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock to buy in May

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is attempting to build a healthy passive income stream. He has identified a dividend stock he likes the…

Read more »

A stack of ASOS delivery bags
Investing Articles

Is the falling ASOS share price NOW a bargain?

| Royston Wild

The ASOS share price has dropped again as investors fret over soaring inflation. Should I go against the herd and…

Read more »

Scientist filling a needle
Investing Articles

Sareum shares just jumped 22%! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

Sareum shares shot up by 22% in early trading on Wednesday after news emerged about GlaxoSmithKline's purchase of Sierra Oncology.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

The National Grid (NG) share price is up 34% in 12 months. Should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into the rising NG share price and decides if he would add the shares to his…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Centrica shares are up 37% on the year. Are they still undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Centrica shares, once touted as cheap, are up 37% over the past year. Here, I explore whether this share is…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

The QinetiQ Group share price takes flight: time to take a look?

| Joshua Kalinsky

One Fool takes a closer look into whether there is still upside in the QinetiQ Group share price, and contemplates…

Read more »

Tesco fruit and veg
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Tesco share price is down 5%

| John Choong

Tesco just reported its FY22 earnings. Since then, the stock has dropped by 5%. So, here's why investors are bearish…

Read more »