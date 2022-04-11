Home » Investing Articles » Will Lloyds’ dividend soar with inflation surging?

Will Lloyds’ dividend soar with inflation surging?

Is the Lloyds dividend set to explode in 2022? Zaven Boyrazian investigates what the future might look like for income investors.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • The Lloyds dividend currently yields 4.5%, but the payout is actually half of the pre-pandemic levels
  • Rising inflation has triggered higher interest rates, significantly expanding the group's lending margins
  • Most of the group's loans are mortgages that could be at an elevated risk of default due to skyrocketing living costs

The fiscal year for Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) ended in December 2021, and with it came a final dividend of 1.33p per share. This brought the full-year dividend to 2p. That may not seem like much, but compared to the current share price, this represents an attractive yield of 4.5%.

However, this is actually around half of the pre-pandemic levels. And that’s got me wondering. With Covid-19 slowly having less of an impact on the business, is the payout set for an explosive jump over the next 12 months? Let’s take a closer look at what could happen to Lloyds’ dividends in 2022.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The bull case

Inflation has been in the headlines for a while now. And, as expected, it’s having quite an impact on consumers. So much so that the consumer confidence index is near its lowest point since the pandemic first started. At the end of February, UK inflation stood at 6.2% – the highest since 1992.

With the Bank of England shifting its monetary policy to tackle the surging inflation, interest rates are rising. In other words, the cost of borrowing money is going up. Once again, this sucks for consumers and debt-burdened businesses.

But in the case of Lloyds, the situation is quite the opposite. Why? Because higher interest rates mean the profit margins on the bank’s lending activities could be about to rise.

Wider margins mean more profits. And higher profits mean there’s more money available for Lloyds to pay shareholders a larger dividend. What’s more, management recently announced a £2bn share buyback programme. Therefore, I think it’s fair to say the group is confident about its future outlook. But this isn’t a foregone conclusion.

The Lloyds dividend might actually fall

Rising interest rates are a positive for Lloyds, its share price and dividend. However, to reap the benefit, it requires its debtors to pay. And this is where a problem might emerge.

In 2021, the bank had around £450bn worth of loans on its books. This is the money lent out to customers to fund large purchases or operations. However, around £300bn of this is mortgages. Why is this a problem?

As mentioned, consumers are hit hardest by surging inflation. And it would appear this is the primary customer for Lloyds lending products. With energy bills soaring, food prices constantly rising, and fuel costs for vehicles doing the same, the risk of late mortgage payments, and even defaults, is growing.

Consequently, even if lending margins are expanding, it’s ultimately meaningless if customers can’t afford to pay. And while this could spark some short-term lending boosts, as consumers become reliant on credit cards, this creates an even bigger problem over the long term.

We’ve already seen what a surge in loan impairments means for Lloyds’ dividend back in 2020. And suppose a similar situation were to arise now? Shareholder payouts could be cut or even suspended.

The bottom line

The Lloyds dividend seems to be in an interesting spot. Inflation does open the door to a larger stream of passive income for my portfolio. However, it’s simultaneously brewing a potential catastrophe for this business.

At this stage, I think both scenarios have a relatively equal probability of occurring. And since I don’t like making coinflip investments, I’m going to look for other income opportunities.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

2 top stocks I’d buy with £1k for fat dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of the top stocks -- in his opinion -- for dividend income, with both having yields…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Here are two stocks to buy and hold in April

| Dr. James Fox

I think these two picks are some of the best stocks to buy and hold this April. Both shares offer…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed 40% in 2022. There could be worse to come

| Paul Summers

The value of NIO stock has tumbled. Paul Summers reckons this news could push the share price even lower.

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Boohoo’s share price is back at 2016 levels. Here’s my move now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Boohoo's share price has been crushed over the last year. Is this an incredible buying opportunity? Or a value trap?

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

5 dividend shares paying 9% a year on average!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These five FTSE 100 dividend shares offer market-beating passive income to patient shareholders like me. Indeed, their average dividend yield…

Read more »

Woman traveller walking alone with suitcase bag.
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG shares right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

IAG shares look cheap today. But there are several major risks that could drag the share price down, says Edward…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Why I think the Scottish Mortgage share price could have a lot further to drop

| Andrew Mackie

With the recent sell-off, the Scottish Mortgage share price looks like a bargain. But appearances can be deceptive.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

NIO vs Tesla stock: is now the time to buy these EV shares?

| Stuart Blair

Both Tesla stock and NIO shares have suffered over the past year. But electric vehicles are the future, and therefore,…

Read more »