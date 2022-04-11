Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Endeavour Mining shares as the FTSE 100 new kid?

Should I buy Endeavour Mining shares as the FTSE 100 new kid?

Jon Smith takes a look at the latest stock to join the FTSE 100, and wonders if he should buy Endeavour Mining shares at the moment.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

The companies that make up the FTSE 100 index aren’t fixed. Firms can drop down to the FTSE 250 due to a low market capitalisation, and can be replaced by stocks doing very well. Evidence of this has been seen with Evraz and Polymetal International falling out, with one replacement being Endeavour Mining (LSE: EDV). So with this new kid on the block in the FTSE 100 now, should I be interested in buying Endeavour Mining shares?

Digging deeper into the newcomer

The company mines for gold at several sites in Eastern Africa. It currently has four major mines, the largest of which employs 1,860 people in Burkina Faso. It also has various development and exploration projects dotted around that could yield results in coming years.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In terms of financials, the business has been growing for several years. In the 2021 report, it stated that it was the “ninth consecutive year of achieving or beating annual production and AISC guidance”.

EBITDA for the year jumped 115% to $1.1bn, up from $530m in 2020. I accept that any comparable results from the pandemic in 2020 need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Yet the business looks in good shape. For example, it generated $1.2bn in operating cash flow during the year, something that aided an increase in the dividend payments.

Even though the dividend yield is only 2.18%, it bodes well for coming years if this trajectory can continue or even be enhanced. This would help Endeavour Mining shares rally as income investors jump in.

My thoughts on Endeavour Mining shares

Even though Endeavour has benefited from exposure to the mining sector since 2010, it only went public last year on the London Stock Exchange. It should be noted that it also has a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Even though I don’t have a full-year of share price data for the UK listing, I do note that Endeavour Mining shares are volatile. The stock is up 11% over six months, but has seen a trade high of 2,150p and a low of 1,505p. This swing in excess of 40% isn’t for the fainthearted!

The price-to-earnings ratio is 10.37, which is below the FTSE 100 average. Endeavour Mining shares going forward will also be priced not just on earnings, but also on the gold price.

Personally, I think that the gold price could rally later this year. High inflation leads to investors wanting to hold something other than currency, which can devalue. Gold is a good option instead.

Yet there are risks to buying the shares now, such as the politics in the developing countries where Endeavour does business. Countries such as the Ivory Coast are not known for stability, and there are plenty of issues that could disrupt business.

On balance, I think that Endeavour Mining is a solid company. However, I don’t see anything to really get me excited right now. When coupled with the limited public trading history, I’m going to wait for the time being before considering any investment.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Investing Articles

Why the Polymetal share price could be at a turning point

| Roland Head

The Polymetal share price rose on Friday, but Roland Head thinks the latest news from the company signals a big…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

This dirt-cheap dividend share is up 30% in one month!

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at a dividend share whose value has soared in recent weeks. What's going on?

Read more »

A castle surrounded by a moat
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying cheap UK shares to aim for a million

| Kevin Godbold

I think the current period of extended uncertainty looks like a golden opportunity for me to invest like Warren Buffett.

Read more »

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds Bank the perfect passive income share?

| Paul Summers

Lloyds Bank shares generate a juicy passive income stream. But is this worth the risks that come with owning the…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

After the crash in the Rolls-Royce share price, is it a buy?

| Dan Appleby, CFA

The Rolls-Royce share price has crashed over 20% this year, making it a penny stock. But should I buy the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m hoping to retire early by using these 5 Warren Buffett principles

| Christopher Ruane

Can Warren Buffett's investing wisdom help our writer retire early? He thinks so -- here's how.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing Articles

The simple strategy driving Warren Buffett’s 20% annualised gains from stocks 

| Kevin Godbold

Charlie Munger has revealed the simple strategy behind Warren Buffett's life-transforming gains from businesses and stocks.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the Lloyds share price climbing in 2022

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has made a poor start to 2022, but the year is far from over. I've been…

Read more »