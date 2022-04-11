Home » Investing Articles » I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying cheap UK shares to aim for a million

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying cheap UK shares to aim for a million

I think the current period of extended uncertainty looks like a golden opportunity for me to invest like Warren Buffett.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
A castle surrounded by a moat

Image source: Getty Images.

The recent stock market volatility might have discouraged some investors from investing in stocks and shares. And that’s an understandable reaction. It takes a sound emotional constitution to watch the value of your portfolio plunge without feeling unsettled.

But even the great investor Warren Buffett experiences setbacks from time to time. For example, in 1974, the per-share market value of his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway declined by almost 49%. And in 2008, it dropped by nearly 32%. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why Buffett ignores setbacks in his portfolio

Buffett is on record advising us that we should expect to see the value of a portfolio decline by as much as 50% in any one year “without becoming panic-stricken.” So, I’m only going to run around the house like a headless chicken if my share account dips by as much as 51% or more!

On a serious note, I think the best way to handle stock price reversals is by doing what Buffett does. He holds through them. And he can do so with confidence because he knows he’s selected stocks backed by what he calls “wonderful” businesses. And he’s bought those stocks when the valuation of the underlying businesses were attractive. 

Indeed, Buffett’s long-term investment perspective requires ignoring the shorter-term volatility in his portfolio. It’s often the case that quality businesses come roaring back from short-term challenges. And stocks tend to bounce back to reflect the improving outlook. But Buffett’s eye is on even larger gains over multiple years driven by the expansion and progress of businesses. 

When looking back after a long, multi-year holding period, setbacks along the way can appear as minor blips. However, such reversals do tend to offer the opportunity for Buffett to find stocks when they are assigning a cheaper valuation to underlying businesses. And because finding a valuation that makes sense is part of his strategy, he’s often out buying stocks when everyone is worried about something.

A golden opportunity

And we’ve all had plenty of opportunities to worried about something over the past couple of years. The pandemic, war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, inflation, to name some of them. And the reaction of the stock market and individual company shares has at times thrown up some attractive valuations.

So, I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying cheap UK shares to aim for a million. And just like Buffett, I’m also considering the quality of each enterprise and its growth prospects in the years ahead as well as its current valuation.

However, all shares carry risks as well as positive potential. And that’s true even if I aim to copy Buffett’s strategy. Nevertheless, I think the current period of extended uncertainty looks like a golden opportunity for long-term investors like me. And I’m working hard with my stock research and watch list.

For example, I'm keen on this stock opportunity:

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds Bank the perfect passive income share?

| Paul Summers

Lloyds Bank shares generate a juicy passive income stream. But is this worth the risks that come with owning the…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

After the crash in the Rolls-Royce share price, is it a buy?

| Dan Appleby, CFA

The Rolls-Royce share price has crashed over 20% this year, making it a penny stock. But should I buy the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m hoping to retire early by using these 5 Warren Buffett principles

| Christopher Ruane

Can Warren Buffett's investing wisdom help our writer retire early? He thinks so -- here's how.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing Articles

The simple strategy driving Warren Buffett’s 20% annualised gains from stocks 

| Kevin Godbold

Charlie Munger has revealed the simple strategy behind Warren Buffett's life-transforming gains from businesses and stocks.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the Lloyds share price climbing in 2022

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has made a poor start to 2022, but the year is far from over. I've been…

Read more »

A Royal Mail GLS delivery man
Investing Articles

Is the Royal Mail share price undervalued?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Royal Mail share price is trading at a 52-week low, but is this a buying opportunity or a giant…

Read more »

An easyJet plane takes off
Investing Articles

Is the easyJet share price undervalued?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The easyJet share price has almost halved in three months, but is now the time to buy? Or is there…

Read more »

One pound coin
Investing Articles

Top British dividend stocks for April 2022

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top dividend stocks they’d buy in April, which included preference shares and…

Read more »