Home » Investing Articles » How my side hustle makes me extra cash in passive income

How my side hustle makes me extra cash in passive income

Passive income is the extra cash I make without time or effort. Here’s how I grab this income — and make extra profits from this side hustle!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Various denominations of notes in a pile

Image source: Getty Images.

Living in a university town, I’ve met hundreds of students. I really enjoy the positive energy of these young, enthusiastic and entrepreneurial folk — plus their sheer numbers lower beer prices at my local pub! I’ve met lots of youngsters with side hustles: money-making ventures to pay their way through university. As a financial ex-professional, I try to reveal the joys of passive income to them.

What is passive income?

Passive income is money I make outside of my job. This extra cash involves no extra time, effort or work from me. I remember this powerful lesson from American mega-billionaire Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha once said: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Taking this advice, I aim to build passive income and personal wealth at the same time. To do this, I invest my spare cash into income-generating assets. But in this age of near-zero interest rates, this is tough. Cash deposits pay very low rates of interest nowadays (around 1.5% a year from top instant-access accounts). Likewise, the income paid by bonds (government and corporate fixed-income IOUs) has fallen dramatically over the past 40 years.

I buy shares for cash dividends

Therefore, my preferred way to collect passive income — and get richer — is by buying company shares. Obviously, buying shares is much riskier than saving in cash, but 35 years of experience has taught me that higher risks usually mean higher returns.

When I buy shares in large, solid UK companies, I become part-owner of those businesses. And if they do well, so do I — because share prices tend to rise over time. But I don’t just invest in any old companies. I much prefer to buy stocks that pay generous dividends to shareholders. I rely on this stream of passive income to build wealth over time.

Dividends are cash payments paid by companies to their shareholders. Typically, these payments are made half-yearly or quarterly. However, company dividends are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled without notice. This happened a lot during 2020’s Covid-19 crisis. But not all UK-listed companies pay dividends to their shareholders. In fact, the majority don’t provide this passive income to their owners. Why not? Well, these firms may be loss-making, or choose to reinvest profits to boost future growth.

However, roughly 90 of the 100 shares in the FTSE 100 index pay dividends to their shareholders. Right now, the Footsie offers a dividend yield of roughly 4% a year. But I prefer to buy higher-yielding dividend shares — those with market-beating cash payouts. I can then spend this passive income, or reinvest it to boost my future profits by buying yet more shares.

My bonus kicker: capital gains

Finally, owning shares does much more than provide me with passive income. When share prices go up (they also go down), my portfolio becomes more valuable. Occasionally, I take profits by selling shares that have gained in value. I then reinvest these profits into more stocks, or use these lump sums to fund major purchases.

In summary, I’ve yet to discover a better side hustle than owning shares for passive income and capital gains. Even better, these returns are tax-free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA!

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business man on stock market crash financial trade indicator background.
Investing Articles

This UK tech share has crashed 75%. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After this UK tech share shed three-quarters of its value in a year, is it a bargain buy for our…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy 888 Holdings after today’s slide?

| Dr. James Fox

The 888 Holdings share price has been particularly volatile in recent days. As 888 falls today, should I buy it…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Investing Articles

How I’m boosting my tax-free passive income in a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Michelle Freeman

Happy New Tax Year! Here’s how I plan on using my Stocks & Shares ISA allowance in 22/23 for tax-free…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

2 top stocks I’d buy with £1k for fat dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of the top stocks -- in his opinion -- for dividend income, with both having yields…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Here are two stocks to buy and hold in April

| Dr. James Fox

I think these two picks are some of the best stocks to buy and hold this April. Both shares offer…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed 40% in 2022. There could be worse to come

| Paul Summers

The value of NIO stock has tumbled. Paul Summers reckons this news could push the share price even lower.

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds’ dividend soar with inflation surging?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Is the Lloyds dividend set to explode in 2022? Zaven Boyrazian investigates what the future might look like for income…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Boohoo’s share price is back at 2016 levels. Here’s my move now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Boohoo's share price has been crushed over the last year. Is this an incredible buying opportunity? Or a value trap?

Read more »