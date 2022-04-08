Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy the dip in this stock market correction?

Should I buy the dip in this stock market correction?

The US stock market has been in the red since the start of the year. So, here’s why I’m looking to buy the dip in this stock market correction.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
University graduate student diploma piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • I interviewed Andy Moore, Vice President of Advanced Planning and Portfolio Solutions at Quantum Group to get his thoughts on buying the dip in the US market.
  • Strong economic data and declining oil prices seems to indicate that inflation is peaking
  • I'm following Warren Buffett's advice to buy the dip and diversify

I recently had the privilege of interviewing Andy Moore, the VP of Advanced Planning and Portfolio Solutions at Quantum Group to get his insights on how to invest in the US market during times of fear and volatility. After that, here’s why I’m looking to buy the dip with a couple of stocks in this stock market correction.

A strong economy

The next US Federal Reserve meeting is expected to mean a 50 basis points hike in the Fed funds rate, an equivalent a 0.5% interest rate hike. This has sparked fear of a still-bigger stock market correction. The Fed has a history of being too hawkish and spurring recessions, which affects markets globally, including here in the UK. Nonetheless, Moore thinks that the US economy is strong enough to handle multiple rate hikes this year. This is backed by strong employment numbers, heavy assets, and positive earnings results. He also believes inflation is close to reaching its peak. Nonetheless, oil remains the biggest issuing affecting consumer prices. The black gold could spark chaos again if it spikes above $100 per barrel.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Moore sees this year’s stock market correction as being short-lived due to the positive economic data coming in. He expects new market highs to come at some point next year. This should happen once inflation cools down and supply chain bottlenecks ease. Unfortunately, that’s where his bullishness ends. He thinks those new highs could be followed by a potential recession soon after, and into early 2024. This is most likely to happen once ‘stagflation’ (high inflation but slow, or no, real economic growth) starts to take effect.

Time is my best friend

Will all that deter me from investing? No. There are four cycles in investing — accumulation, mark-up, distribution, and legacy. This was mentioned by Moore in my interview with him. As a young investor, I’m currently in the accumulation phase, seeing buying opportunities with attractive valuations during a bear market. Moore sees the current US market correction as a buy-the-dip opportunity for me, as I begin to pick up good discounts on mega-cap companies with healthy balance sheets, attractive margins, and pricing power. The tech-heavy Nasdaq in the US is down over 12% so far this year. That presents plenty of opportunities for me to buy shares in big US-listed tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

My investment strategy

As Warren Buffett once said: “A diversified portfolio with exposure to different sectors is protection against ignorance.” This same advice was alluded to by Moore in our interview. The main takeaway was for me to invest more in a variety of value and dividend stocks. These can include commodities, insurance, and healthcare.

I was also pleasantly surprised to find out that Moore follows a similar buying strategy to mine. And he continued to encourage me to buy the dip. This means buying when I see around a 5% to 10% decline in a specific stock. When I asked him how much cash I should be leaving on the side to buy those dips, he mentioned 15-20% of my investment portfolio.

Ultimately, my purchases would be dependent on my risk assessment during any market fall, of course. But I will be buying the dip in mega-cap companies with excellent fundamentals for my portfolio.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

John Choong owns shares of Alphabet (Class A Shares) at the time of writing. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Could the Cineworld share price get back to 100p this year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the argument regarding where the Cineworld share price could go from here. He's come…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The CMC Markets share price just shot up 9%! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

On Friday, the CMC Markets share price jumped by 9% after the firm reported a strong fourth quarter.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap picks for growing my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

These three stocks are all trading at a discount and could make great additions to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares to grow old with

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would consider tucking these dividend shares away in his portfolio today with a plan to hold them for…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Investing Articles

The Ferrexpo share price just gained 9%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Ferrexpo share price jumped in early trading on Friday morning. Are things looking up for this mining stock?

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 British stock market winners to hold on to for the long run

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two UK stocks have done well for investors recently. However, Edward Sheldon believes they can climb much higher.

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesco shares for 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco's share price is trending upwards and the stock pays a nice dividend. Does that make it a buy? Edward…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares rebound after trailing the FTSE 100?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have underperformed the FTSE 100 index in recent years. Our writer examines whether a reversal might be due…

Read more »