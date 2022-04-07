Why metaverse stock Engage XR’s share price rocketed 70% today!

Engage XR’s share price has soared following news of ‘metaversity’ rollouts in the US. Here are the key details we need to know.

Engage XR’s (LSE: EXR) share price has rocketed on Thursday following news that its software is to be used in several US ‘metaversities’ launching this year.

Metaverse stock Engage XR’s share price was trading 71% higher on the day at 17.5p. The tech business touched its most expensive since November at 19p earlier in the session.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

What has happened?

Engage XR announced today that its partner, VictoryXR, will launch 10 ‘metaversities’ in the US during the autumn.

Each campus will be built by VictoryXR, it said, using Engage XR’s proprietary software.

Universities will roll out a digital ‘replica’ campus for students to attend classes whether they’re on site or learning remotely. They will allow pupils to learn and interact as if they were in a physical classroom.

Students will receive a Quest 2 digital headset for use during courses, Victory XR said, that will be provided by Meta. The US tech giant will also pay for the creation of the digital ‘twin’ campuses.

VictoryXR added that three additional metaversities will be launched next month.

What they said!

The partnership with VictoryXR was funded by Meta through its Meta Immersive Learning division. The Facebook owner created the unit “to help develop the next generation of metaverse creators,” Engage XR says.

In the announcement, Steve Grubbs, VictoryXR chief executive, commented that “remote learning is growing and these schools have decided to look for something better than a Zoom class“.

He added that “when the history of metaverse education is written, these are the schools that will be known as the metaverse pioneers.”