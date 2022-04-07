Home » Investing Articles » Why metaverse stock Engage XR’s share price rocketed 70% today!

Why metaverse stock Engage XR’s share price rocketed 70% today!

Engage XR’s share price has soared following news of ‘metaversity’ rollouts in the US. Here are the key details we need to know.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Engage XR’s (LSE: EXR) share price has rocketed on Thursday following news that its software is to be used in several US ‘metaversities’ launching this year.

Metaverse stock Engage XR’s share price was trading 71% higher on the day at 17.5p. The tech business touched its most expensive since November at 19p earlier in the session.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What has happened?

Engage XR announced today that its partner, VictoryXR, will launch 10 ‘metaversities’ in the US during the autumn.

Each campus will be built by VictoryXR, it said, using Engage XR’s proprietary software.

Universities will roll out a digital ‘replica’ campus for students to attend classes whether they’re on site or learning remotely. They will allow pupils to learn and interact as if they were in a physical classroom.

Students will receive a Quest 2 digital headset for use during courses, Victory XR said, that will be provided by Meta. The US tech giant will also pay for the creation of the digital ‘twin’ campuses.

VictoryXR added that three additional metaversities will be launched next month.

What they said!

The partnership with VictoryXR was funded by Meta through its Meta Immersive Learning division. The Facebook owner created the unit “to help develop the next generation of metaverse creators,” Engage XR says.

In the announcement, Steve Grubbs, VictoryXR chief executive, commented that “remote learning is growing and these schools have decided to look for something better than a Zoom class“.

He added that “when the history of metaverse education is written, these are the schools that will be known as the metaverse pioneers.”

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Zoom Video Communications. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

3 renewable energy shares on my radar

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is thinking of buying renewable energy shares for his portfolio. Here he looks at three such UK stocks.

Read more »

Cute dog in funny colourful jester cap.
Investing Articles

7 share tips I wish I’d known 10 years ago

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the share tips that he wished he knew many years ago, to help him make…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE renewable energy stocks with good dividends I’d buy now

| Manika Premsingh

These renewable energy stocks don't just pay high dividends, but could be well placed for the future that sees greater…

Read more »

Lloyds Bank Platinum credit card
Investing Articles

With the prospects of a recession growing, will the Lloyds share price get crushed?

| Andrew Mackie

As the outlook for the UK economy continues to weaken, Andrew Mackie explores what it could mean for the Lloyds…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

The 888 Holdings share price is up by almost 18% today. Can it rise more?

| Manika Premsingh

The 888 Holdings stock is the biggest FTSE gainer in today’s trading, following revised valuations for William Hill’s non-US business,…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

Here’s why a recession might not actually happen

| John Choong

As the yield curve flattens and GDP growth stalls, analysts are predicting a recession. However, an economic downturn might not…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use a daily £3 to earn passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Here is how our writer would try to set up passive income streams by putting aside a small amount of…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Shares in Countryside Partnerships just slumped! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Countryside Partnerships share price fell by 17% in early trading on Thursday morning after the company issued a profit…

Read more »