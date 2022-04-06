Home » Investing Articles » The Polymetal share price is surging. Should I buy now?

The Polymetal share price is surging. Should I buy now?

The Polymetal share price has doubled in one month! Can this momentum continue, or will it all come crashing down? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of a gold mine from above

Image source: Getty Images.

2022 has been a rough year for the Polymetal (LSE:POLY) share price. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, investor sentiment surrounding the Russian mining group hasn’t exactly remained intact. And consequently, the stock is down over 75% over the last 12 months.

However, those who decided to use the crash as a buying opportunity in early March are probably quite chuffed. Why? Because the Polymetal share price has more than doubled in just one month!

Is this a short-term boost or the start of a long-term recovery? Let’s explore.

The bull case for Polymetal’s share price

It’s not exactly hard to understand why this business took such a beating in the public markets. With Western sanctions placed against Russia, running a mining business in the region will likely be disrupted. Yet, looking at the latest announcements from management, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Material shipments out of Russia to Kazakhstan and East Asia have been temporarily impacted. But this appears to be caused by a switch in logistic service providers rather than the war. Meanwhile, local demand for gold is on the rise as Russian investors seek to protect their wealth from the drop in the ruble. And so far, in the words of management, “sanctions announced in the period between 9 March and 30 March did not have a material impact on the business”.

As a result, the company reiterated its 2022 production guidance for 1.7 mega ounces of gold equivalents. This is obviously positive news. And after taking such a beating, seeing the Polymetal share price enjoy a burst in growth after these announcements is hardly surprising.

Taking a step back

As encouraging as the operational updates have been, the damage isn’t as non-existent as it seems. Mining is a pretty expensive process that requires a lot of capital, usually secured through bank loans. With the Russian banking sector cut off from SWIFT, securing additional funds will be a challenge.

Polymetal does have around $500m of undrawn credit available from non-sanctioned financial institutions. But depending on how long the Ukrainian conflict lasts, this may not be enough. Russian banks are offering loans to businesses. However, these loans are only available in rubles and with the central bank boosting interest rates, Polymetal can currently only get loans with a massive 23-25% interest rate!

Consequently, management has started to delay their early-stage mining projects to reduce costs. But suppose the group has to start taking out these expensive loans to keep operations going? In that case, I think it’s fair to say Polymetal’s margins will suffer considerably, taking its share price with it.

Time to buy?

The fate of this business seems to be ultimately tied to the situation in Ukraine. And while I’m hopeful for a swift and peaceful resolution, there is no guarantee of that happening. Polymetal’s leadership has already begun discussing splitting its Russian and Kazakh operations into separate companies, which only adds more uncertainty to the future of its share price.

In my opinion, an investment in this business is more like gambling – something I’m not interested in doing with my portfolio.

Instead, I'm far more tempted by another UK stock that looks like it has even more growth potential with a much lower risk profile...

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

Does a 7% yield make Aviva shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Roland Head

The Aviva share price offers a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%. But there's a small catch, as Roland Head explains.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a new ISA today

| Harshil Patel

With a new ISA season starting, I’m looking for the best stocks to buy right now. I’m taking a defensive…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to buy with £1k in this market recovery

| Roland Head

The market rebound has left some good, cheap stocks behind, says Roland Head. He reveals three companies on his buy…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Aviva isn’t the only cheap FTSE 100 share I’d buy for passive income

| Paul Summers

A 7% average yield from these three FTSE 100 stocks is more than enough passive income for this Fool.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 great FTSE 100 growth stocks to buy with the new ISA allowance

| Paul Summers

There's no shortage of quality growth stocks to buy in this new ISA year. Paul Summers picks out three FTSE…

Read more »

a young couple celebrate getting the keys to their new home by taking a selfie in the garden
Investing Articles

2 exceptional FTSE 100 shares to buy for an ISA this year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been looking for high-quality FTSE 100 shares to buy for his ISA. Here's a look at two…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

The I3E share price is surging. Should I buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The I3E share price has almost doubled since the start of 2022, but is this just the beginning of its…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the S4 Capital share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The S4 Capital share price crashed at the end of March as investor speculation took over. But is this actually…

Read more »