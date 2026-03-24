Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » An 8.4% forecast yield but down 16%! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

An 8.4% forecast yield but down 16%! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

This FTSE 100 passive‑income machine is delivering rising payouts and strong forecasts, and its share price suggests the market hasn’t caught on yet.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100’s M&G (LSE: MNG) has been a core holding in my passive income portfolio for some years. These shares generate consistently big dividend returns for me with minimal effort (hence the ‘passive’ label).

It is a hybrid asset manager and life insurer, generating chunky, recurring cash flows from fees, annuities, and with‑profits business. And it consistently returns a large portion of all that to shareholders.

So how much could I make from the stock?

Consistent high-yielding gem

M&G’s focus on rewarding shareholders was formalised last year with the adoption of a ‘progressive dividend policy’. Such a policy involves payouts rising at least in line with earnings per share but not being reduced if earnings decline.

Even before that, from 2020 to 2025 alone, dividends rose 12% from 18.23p to 20.5p. These delivered respective average annual dividend yields of 9.2%, 9.2%, 10.4%, 8.9%, 10.2%, and 7.2%. By comparison, the current FTSE 100 average dividend yield is just 3.1%.

M&G’s 2025 payout of 20.5p gives a present dividend yield of 7.5%. However, much more is to come according to analysts.

Rising dividend forecasts

Earnings growth is the key driver for any firm’s dividends (and share price) over the long run. A risk or M&G is intense competition in its sector that may squeeze its margins over time. Another is any sustained spike in the cost of living that may prompt clients to close accounts. However, analysts forecast that its earnings will grow 22% a year to end-2028.And the projections are fordividend rises to 21.1p this year, 21.9p next year, and 22.9p in 2028.

These will generate respective annual dividend yields of 7.7%, 8%, and 8.4% — among the highest in any major FTSE stock.

How much dividend income?

Failing any problems, my £20,000 holding in M&G would make me £226,399 after 30 years. This is the end of a standard long-term investment cycle — starting with first investments around 20 and ending in early retirement options around 50.

The numbers are based on the average 8.4% forecast yield, although this can change over time. It also features the dividends being reinvested to harness the turbocharging power of ‘dividend compounding’.

After 30 years, the value of my holding (including the £20,000 initial investment) would be £246,399. And this would be paying me an annual income (from dividends) of £20,698!

Share price gains too?

discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis identifies where a stock should trade by projecting future cash flows and discounting them back to today.

Some analysts’ DCF modelling is more bearish than mine depending on the variables used. However, based on my DCF assumptions — including a 9.4% discount rate — M&G shares are 58% undervalued at their current £2.73 price.

This suggests a ‘fair value’ of around £6.50 — more than double where the stock trades today.

And because asset prices can trade towards their fair value in the long run, it suggests a potentially (if not guaranteed) superb buying opportunity to consider today if those DCF assumptions hold.

My investment view

M&G’s strong earnings prospects should drive its share price and dividends much higher over time. Consequently, I will buy more of the shares very soon.

I also believe the firm merits the attention of other long-term investors seeking high long‑term passive income.

Simon Watkins has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 32% and with a P/E of 9.5, is this FTSE 250 share too cheap to ignore?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share is in freefall after slashing guidance for this financial year. But Royston Wild eyes a potential…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Why high oil prices could be good news for Lloyds shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the implications of elevated oil prices and translates that through to the potential impact on Lloyds'…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lists of income stocks to buy almost never include this one — but with a forecast 8.2% yield, I think they should!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE firm, not always seen as an income play, has a forecast yield of 8.2%, underlining why it's one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Aviva’s share price is down 13% to under £7, despite outstanding 2025 results! Time for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

I think Aviva’s share price reflects an outdated view of the business, and that gap between perception and reality is…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Shell’s £33+ share price is near an all-time high, so why am I going to buy more as soon as possible?

| Simon Watkins

Shell's strong cash generation and improving growth drivers contrast with a share price well below my valuation, suggesting major long‑term…

Read more »

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Meta Platforms Stock 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Meta Platforms has been throwing good money after bad at Reality Labs since 2021, but the stock has more than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Diageo shares 5 weeks ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer wonders if Diageo shares are worth a look at a 14-year low, or whether this FTSE 100 spirits…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett’s firm about to buy this FTSE 100 company?

| Stephen Wright

There’s always speculation about what Warren Buffett’s company might be doing. But one UK idea has a bit more to…

Read more »