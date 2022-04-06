Home » Investing Articles » Does a 7% yield make Aviva shares a slam-dunk buy?

Does a 7% yield make Aviva shares a slam-dunk buy?

The Aviva share price offers a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%. But there’s a small catch, as Roland Head explains.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer

Image source: Getty Images.

On Tuesday, Aviva (LSE: AV) released details of plans for a one-off £3.75bn return to shareholders. The FTSE 100 insurer also confirmed guidance giving the stock a forecast dividend yield of 7.1%, based on the Aviva share price, at the time of writing.

There is a slight catch here, which I’ll explain in a moment. But Aviva shares look cheap to me. This stock is on my list as a possible income buy.

£4.75bn shareholder handout

Things are changing at Aviva. Since taking charge in 2020, Amanda Blanc has sold a number of the group’s businesses, raising £7.5bn. Some of this will be used to reduce the group’s borrowings, but a chunky £4.75bn is being returned to shareholders.

The first £1bn is currently being returned through a share buyback. The remaining £3.75bn will be distributed through a B share scheme.

What this means is that shareholders will receive a new B share for each ordinary share they own. The B share will then be redeemed by Aviva for 101.69p per share.

Returning such a large amount of cash will mean Aviva’s book value falls. To prevent this from triggering a share price slump, Aviva will also carry out a share consolidation. This will cut the total number of shares in circulation, so the Aviva share price should stay the same.

In practical terms, the consolidation means that shareholders will receive 76 new Aviva shares for every 100 they already own. The old shares will then be cancelled.

The whole process is expected to happen in May, after it’s been voted on at Aviva’s AGM.

What’s the catch?

The share consolidation will not affect each shareholder’s percentage holding. But it will mean that the total value of each shareholding falls. For example, a shareholder with 100 shares will see their holding fall to 76 shares. If the Aviva share price stays the same, the value of that holding will fall from £435 to £330, at current prices.

The catch is that the 7.1% dividend yield I mentioned at the top of this piece will only apply to the consolidated shares.

Shareholders who want to maintain the same value shareholding (and dividend income) as they currently have may need to buy additional shares.

The way I’d approach this would be to consider investing some of my B share cash into extra Aviva shares. By doing this I could maintain the position size I want for Aviva in my portfolio.

Aviva share price: why I’d buy

For too many years, Aviva has been known for a sluggish performance that’s lagged rivals. The challenge for Blanc is to prove that she can return this business to steady growth.

In my view, she’s done an excellent job so far, streamlining the business and cutting costs. I see the £4.75bn capital return as a sign that Blanc is not planning any rash acquisitions.

Aviva’s 2021 results suggest to me that growth performance may also be improving. The value of new insurance business written by the firm rose by 6%, with premium income hitting a 10-year high.

As I write, Aviva shares are trading on around 10 times forecast earnings, with that 7% forecast dividend yield. I’d be happy to buy the shares for my income portfolio.

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

Click here for the full details

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks to buy in April

| Dr. James Fox

Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that I think could help me negate the impact of inflation if I buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy the top 10 ‘ISA millionaire’ stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been looking at the stocks held by Hargreaves Lansdown's ISA millionaires. Are they worth buying for his…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Top FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon FTSE 100 dividend shares with defensive underlying businesses such as these can make some of the best enduring…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a new ISA today

| Harshil Patel

With a new ISA season starting, I’m looking for the best stocks to buy right now. I’m taking a defensive…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to buy with £1k in this market recovery

| Roland Head

The market rebound has left some good, cheap stocks behind, says Roland Head. He reveals three companies on his buy…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Aviva isn’t the only cheap FTSE 100 share I’d buy for passive income

| Paul Summers

A 7% average yield from these three FTSE 100 stocks is more than enough passive income for this Fool.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 great FTSE 100 growth stocks to buy with the new ISA allowance

| Paul Summers

There's no shortage of quality growth stocks to buy in this new ISA year. Paul Summers picks out three FTSE…

Read more »

a young couple celebrate getting the keys to their new home by taking a selfie in the garden
Investing Articles

2 exceptional FTSE 100 shares to buy for an ISA this year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been looking for high-quality FTSE 100 shares to buy for his ISA. Here's a look at two…

Read more »