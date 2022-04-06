Home » Investing Articles » 3 high-yield dividend stocks to buy in April

3 high-yield dividend stocks to buy in April

Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that I think could help me negate the impact of inflation if I buy now.

Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

I’ve been on the lookout for high-yield dividend stocks for my portfolio. Passive income from dividend-paying stocks forms a core part of my strategy, especially amid the current levels of inflation. With inflation hitting 6.2% in February, I’m keen to find stable dividend-paying stocks that can help me negate its impact on my portfolio. So here are three stocks I think could help.

Lloyds

If I buy Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) now, I can expect a dividend yield of 4.3% from this blue-chip stock. The firm had a dividend coverage ratio of 3.75 in 2021, suggesting it could easily afford to pay the attractive dividend payments. I know it doesn’t rival the current inflation rate, but I’m also confident about Lloyds’ growth potential.

Lloyds relies on traditional lending more than its industry peers do. As such, interest rate hikes are likely to prove a useful tailwind, allowing the bank to boost its margins.

Performance over the past year has been strong too. Net income rose to £15.8bn, a 9% rise. Underlying net interest income increased to £11.1bn, a 4% rise.

The bank had been buoyed by increased mortgage lending. Although it is worth noting that higher interest rates could see demand for homes calm down in the short term.

Abrdn

Shares in investment manager Abrdn (LSE: ABDN) have fallen 13% this year. This unloved FTSE 100 stock has been falling for some time as investors continue to withdraw money from Abrdn’s funds.

One of the most attractive things about Abrdn is its dividend yield. If I buy in now I can expect a 6.8% annual income. However, there are concerns that it’s not sustainable with the dividend coverage ratio being 0.95 in 2021. The firm is looking to increase its coverage before it increases the dividend.

At least in 2021 the net outflow of investor money shrank to £6.2bn, from £29bn in 2020. But even more positively, profit from continuing operations rose by 17% to £995m. This was the firm’s best performance in five years. I recently bought some shares as the price dipped.

The Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) share price tumbled following the invasion of Ukraine but recovered slightly in early March. The recovery came as the multinational financial services firm raised its dividend on the back of a 39% rise in annual pre-tax profits.

Owning this stock, I can expect an annualised dividend payout of 6.77%. Dividend coverage in 2021 was 1.85. It could be healthier, but it is not bad at all.

2021 represented Legal & General’s best year in the last five, with post-tax profit increasing by 28% to £2.05bn.

Currently the stock sits nearly 10% down on where it was three months ago, despite the positive performance data. Its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) — which measures its current share price relative to its earnings per share (EPS) — stands at 7.9.

This hasn’t been the best stock for long-term share price growth, down nearly 5% over the past three years, and that remains a risk. But I still recently bought it.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares in Abrdn, Legal & General and Lloyds. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

3 renewable energy stocks I’d buy as investor interest soars!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best renewable energy stocks to buy as demand from institutional investors surges. Here are a few…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 to generate a passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

I'm looking at spreading £10,000 across 10 shares to generate long-term passive income. Here's why the biggest yields might not…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price just dropped 4%! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Royal Mail share price has fallen today after Barclays cut its price target. So is now a good time…

Read more »

The Costa Fortuna at Port Nagasaki
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy and hold for the long term? Count me in!

| Andrew Woods

As capacity ramps up again, can this FTSE 250 cruise operator soon return to profit?

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

The Twitter share price soars 30% as Elon Musk joins the board! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The Twitter share price soared this week following news that the Tesla CEO has acquired 73.5m shares in the social…

Read more »

Piggybank, British Currency, Calculator, Receipts and a Mug on a Table -
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett loves investing in banks. Could Lloyds Banking Group shares fit in his portfolio?

| Renato Neves

The banking sector could be one of the top winners of 2022, and Lloyds Banking Group shares would be no…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price slumped 4% today! Is it a buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Aston Martin share price has fallen by 4%, compounding losses over the course of the year. But should I…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The best FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy with £5,000 today

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing so many great dividend shares out there, I'm spoiled for choice. Here's how I'd go about investing £5,000…

Read more »