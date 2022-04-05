Home » Investing Articles » With £5k to invest, here are the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy now

With £5k to invest, here are the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy now

As commodity prices continue to spiral, these two FTSE 100 mining firms could be set to fly even further.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of a gold mine from above

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • Commodity prices have surged as supply fears continue
  • Antofagasta recorded profit before tax of $3.4bn in 2021, up from $1.8bn in 2017
  • Glencore will pay £3bn in dividends to shareholders after bumper profits last year

The FTSE 100 is full of the biggest and best companies based in the UK. By scouring this index, I usually come across a number of interesting firms in which to invest. I think I’ve found two mining businesses that are currently benefiting from high underlying commodity prices.

Between them, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) mine copper, iron ore, nickel, and silver, among other metals. With £5k to invest, why am I thinking of adding these two companies to my long-term portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

A FTSE 100 copper miner

A copper mining firm operating exclusively in Chile, Antofagasta has enjoyed strong historical results. It recorded profit before tax of $3.4bn in 2021, up from $1.8bn in 2017. 

That said, RBC downgraded Antofagasta in March, warning about inflation eating into profit margins. However, I see this as a short-term issue that should subside over time. 

In more positive news, the business recently reported that its revenue for 2021 was up 46% year on year. This was helped by realised copper prices throughout the year that were 47% higher than in 2020. 

There have been a few reasons why copper prices have climbed.

Firstly, the pandemic impacted mining operations across the world. This led to genuine worry about tightening supply of metals, including copper. The result was that demand outstripped supply and prices rose. The copper price is up 18.23% in the past year, currently trading at $4.84 per ounce.

Another reason for the rise is the use of copper in environmentally-friendly products, like electric vehicles. There could be significant upside potential for copper, and the Antofagasta share price if such developments continue to be ever more important. Antofagasta currently trades at 1,685p, up 0.5% in the past year.

A global firm with strong potential

The second company, Glencore, is a global mining giant. For the year ended June 2021, the firm reported an 84% increase in underlying earnings year on year. 

Furthermore, it stated that it will pay £3bn to shareholders. This will probably be in the form of dividends. 

Like Antofagasta, it is currently benefiting from higher commodity prices caused by supply fears. Nickel, in particular, has soared in value as the war in Ukraine deepens worries about production in Russia. 

A risk going forward, however, is that the market may not be able to sustain these high commodity prices. 

Deutsche Bank upgraded Glencore in February as it beat expectations on net debt. This decreased from $15.8bn to $10.6bn between 2020 and 2021. 

Its target price increased from 450p to 500p and the stock currently trades at 500p, up 77% in the past year, and I still think there’s more upside potential based on spiralling commodity prices. 

Both of these mining companies have reported bumper profits as the price of the underlying commodities they mine rise. While this might not last forever, I think this trend could continue for some time. As a result, I will be using my £5k to buy shares in both businesses soon.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

3 ways I can use cheap stocks for passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why using cheap and undervalued stocks is a good way to extract as much value for passive…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5K in my Stocks and Shares ISA to maximise growth potential

| Dr. James Fox

With Tuesday marking the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline for the financial year, I'm looking at ways to invest £5K…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Should I be buying Unilever shares at the current price?

| Charlie Keough

With Unilever shares having taken a hit in 2022, Charlie Keough looks at if now is the time to be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to sell Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has underperformed in 2022, falling more than 20%. Edward Sheldon explains what he's going to do…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Why I’m sleeping easier in retirement with this passive income ETF

| Michelle Freeman

I've found that investing for passive income can pay huge dividends for a more relaxing retirement – so long as…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Investing Articles

3 easy ways to boost retirement income with FTSE shares 

| Kevin Godbold

The State Pension is small, so I'm doing something now to boost my retirement via FTSE shares.

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d want to own if the UK has a recession

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many economists believe the UK is heading for a recession. Here's a look at two defensive stocks Edward Sheldon would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My goal is to join the ISA millionaire club. Here’s my plan

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon wants to build up £1m within his ISA accounts before he retires. Here’s a look at how he…

Read more »