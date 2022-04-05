Home » Investing Articles » 2 beaten-up penny stocks that could soar this year

2 beaten-up penny stocks that could soar this year

Jon Smith considers two penny stocks that have seen large share price declines in recent years and that he thinks are looking undervalued.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

When I think about penny stocks, my initial thought goes to a small company trading out of an industrial estate. In reality, there are some very large international brands that currently have a share price of less than 100p. With some having lost a lot of ground since the pandemic, here are two examples that I think could do well this year.

A FTSE 100 penny stock

The first company is Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR). It currently has a share price of 97p, and is down 5% over the past year. This doesn’t quite do justice to the struggles of the business since Covid-19. The 67% fall over the past three years tells the story better in my opinion.

The main reason why Rolls-Royce is a penny stock is due to the Civil Aerospace division. The need for servicing and providing new or existing engines has shrunk. This is due to the lack of flying hours from major airline operators.

However, my outlook for the business is much more positive than it was a year ago. In fact, when I look at the difference between the share price and other valuation tools, I don’t think this will remain a penny stock for much longer this year.

I wrote about the company in detail last week, with my calculations leading me to think that the long-term upside could be 40-50%. If the Civil Aerospace division makes back its losses and posts a performance similar to 2019, it would help to boost group operating profit by around 42%.

Further, if I compare the enterprise value (an alternative way of valuing a business) of £13.79bn to the market capitalisation of around £8.5bn, it does indicate to me that the share price is quite low.

The clear risk here is that permanent damage has been done to the company, and I’ll have to accept that pre-pandemic output is simply not achievable going forward.

A commodity firm with upside

The second of the penny stocks I like is Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW). The share price might be up by 17% over one year, but again, the true picture can be seen when I look at the three-year performance. Over this timeframe, the shares are down 77%.

The struggles for Tullow over the past few years have been numerous. During late 2019 and early 2020, it revised down oil output expectations from Ghana. The fall in the oil price in 2021 to below $0 was something that hurt all businesses in the sector. Tullow also saw net debt climb into the billions which still weighs on the balance sheet.

Looking forward though, I think the penny stock has put the worst behind it. The share price has been rallying in recent months thanks to the surging oil price. With prices still holding above $100, Tullow will be able to benefit from this in Q2.

Another factor to support share price growth this year was seen last month. The business increased the production guidance for two oil fields (Jubilee and TEN), something that should give investors more confidence for the coming year.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Are housebuilders some of the best UK shares to buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

For me, housebuilders look like some of the best UK share to buy now, offering attractive dividend payments and upside…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price spiked in March. Is it set to climb further?

| Alan Oscroft

As pandemic restrictions fade, the aviation industry could finally be set for a recovery. Here's why I think the Rolls-Royce…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

ISA deadline! 2 penny stocks I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for some late share buys before tonight's Stocks and Shares ISA deadline. Here are two top penny stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 shares to buy and hold for my ISA portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

I've chosen these two shares to buy and hold for my ISA portfolio as I'm confident about their long-term growth…

Read more »

An easyJet plane takes off
Investing Articles

As travel chaos ensues, can the easyJet share price still recover?

| Andrew Woods

Passengers have been hit with cancellations this week, but is the easyJet share price still on a flight path to…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

2 ESG stock IPOs to watch out for in 2022!

| Royston Wild

Demand for ESG stocks is tipped to boom as sustainable investing takes off. Here are two ESG companies whose IPOs…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Darktrace share price just fell 7%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Darktrace share price slid 7% on Tuesday morning. Should I be considering the cybersecurity firm for my portfolio?

Read more »

Number 3 flying foil balloon and gold confetti
Investing Articles

My top 3 picks for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| John Choong

With the new tax year right around the corner, here are three stocks I’m buying for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »