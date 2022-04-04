Home » Investing Articles » 3 top stocks to buy now for dividends

3 top stocks to buy now for dividends

Jon Smith outlines three of the top stocks he’d like to buy now for income potential. He’s been looking at both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Hunting for big dividends is something I like to do. I’m not alone in this regard, with many investors rating income as a key aim for their investment portfolios. So if I put my interest in growth stocks to one side for a moment, here are the top stocks I’d buy now when wearing my dividend-hunter hat.

A steady dividend payer

One of the top stocks for me to buy now, in my opinion, is Aviva (LSE:AV). The UK-based insurance company has seen its share price rise by 11% in the last year. It also offers a dividend yield of 4.88%.

I wrote about the company in depth last week. In short, the latest results showed high cash remittances and good net inflows in the Savings and Retirement division. This supported 5% growth year-on-year in the dividend per share. The business also forecast a 40% increase in the dividend for the coming year.

The focus on the dividend policy and the cash-generating nature of the business ticks boxes for me.

As a risk, I’m a little concerned about the pressure that activist investor Carl Icahn could put on management in the future. I think this is a risk that could hinder the business and distract it from operations. But I’d buy nonetheless.

A higher-risk option

Another company that I rate highly for dividends right now is TP ICAP (LSE:TCAP). The dividend yield is 6.41%, with the share price down 38% over the last year.

TCAP doesn’t have the simplest of business models. It acts as a financial intermediary between banks, brokers and funds in order to execute transactions. This is done sometimes due to the size of the trades, or because the buyer or seller doesn’t want their identity widely known.

It performs well when market volatility is high. That’s the reason why I think it’s a top stock to buy now. Q1 has been very volatile, not only for stocks but also commodities. I think this will continue into the summer and that should be good for revenue and profitability.

That said, the business does operate in a niche area of finance. Whether the need for this kind of institution will continue several years down the line due to the push towards digital, remains to be seen.

A final top stock to buy now

A final option for income is Kingfisher (LSE:KGF). The dividend yield has shot up recently, thanks to the dividend declared in late March of 8.6p per share. This increased the yield from around 3% before to 4.86% now.

The rise in the dividend payment reflected the strong performance of the company in 2021. As the earnings report made clear, it was a “year of record revenue and profits” for the business. It put this mainly down to gaining higher market shares in the UK and France, as well as it managing product availability well.

This meant that post-tax profit jumped 42.3% versus the previous year, allowing the dividend per share to also increase by 50.3%.

But inflation could put profit margins under pressure this year. The DIY products sold could be susceptible to large price increases. This could put off some customers from buying. But it doesn’t deter me from buying the shares.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-up UK shares that could rebound explosively

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many UK stocks have been hammered this year. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights two shares that could rebound sharply.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

10 British shares I’d buy for a last-minute Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Harvey Jones

Time is running out to use this year's £20k ISA allowance. Here are my favourite British shares right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

Why the Unilever share price may be a ‘no-brainer’ buy at current levels

| Andrew Woods

With consistent long-term financial results, could the Unilever share price rise even further?

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BT shares are a glaring buy

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been creeping up over the past few months. I take a closer look at why I think…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 top blue-chip shares in April for long-term dividend growth

| Harvey Jones

Often a low dividend yield suggests a strong company with healthy growth prospects. That applies to both these top FTSE…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

3 metaverse stocks to buy today (that aren’t Meta Platforms)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The metaverse could be the next big thing in technology. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three stocks he'd buy for exposure…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in my first Stocks and Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a step back and outlines how he would invest £1,000 if he was opening a Stocks and…

Read more »

note
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top FTSE 100 dividend stock for long-term income and growth

| Harvey Jones

This well-run retailer looks like a great source of dividends to me, with a strong share buy-back programme as well.

Read more »