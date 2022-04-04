Home » Investing Articles » 3 recession-resistant stocks I’d buy for my ISA

3 recession-resistant stocks I’d buy for my ISA

Roland Head highlights three FTSE 100 ‘recession stocks’ he’d add to his ISA for growth and income in uncertain times.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background

Image source: Getty Images

Which stocks should I buy in a recession? It’s a question that will be worrying investors after the yield curve on US government debt inverted briefly last week.

In plain English, this means that it became cheaper for the US government to borrow money for 10 years than for two years.

What’s wrong with that?

In general, it’s cheaper for governments to borrow money for short periods than long periods. The long-term future is normally more uncertain than tomorrow.

However, if investors fear a recession, they sometimes prefer long-term lending over short-term risk. Over the last 150 years, an inverted yield curve has predicted 85% of US recessions.

With this in mind, I’ve selected three FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in a recession.

Essential services

Of all the recession-resistant stocks I’d buy, supermarket giant Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is probably top of the list.

When money is tight, shoppers tend to seek out the best prices on everyday purchases. I’d expect Tesco’s 27% share of the UK market to give it an advantage over smaller rivals.

Admittedly, Tesco faces the same pressures as other retailers from rising food and energy costs. But the group’s purchasing power and scale should help it to maximise profit margins without putting up prices.

It’s worth remembering that during the last big recession in 2008/09, Tesco’s annual profits and its dividend continue to rise.

Today, Tesco shares trade on 13 times forecast earnings, with a dividend yield of 3.9%. That looks a fair price to me. I’d be happy to buy the shares for my ISA today.

A recession stock

Defence stocks aren’t usually affected too badly by recessions. Spending plans for major projects are often spread over many years and agreed far in advance.

FTSE 100 defence group BAE Systems (LSE: BA) has a big presence in the US and UK markets. The group has a diverse mix of activities, including shipbuilding, aviation, electronic warfare and cyber security.

BAE hasn’t cut its dividend for 30 years and profits have risen steadily since 2017. Rising interest rates could also help to cut the group’s monster pension deficit.

The main risk I can see today is that BAE’s share price has already risen by around 30% this year. The shares don’t look such good value to me as they did a few months ago.

Even so, I’d be happy to buy BAE stock for my ISA today. I reckon it should remain a reliable performer.

A defensive 7% yielder

Like supermarkets, tobacco stocks often perform well in a recession. British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) is a stock I’d add to my ISA today to help boost my income.

With a 7% dividend yield and reliable cash flow, BATS is already a familiar choice among income investors. Of course, this business carries ethical concerns and regulatory risks. There’s always the threat of tighter restrictions on cigarette sales.

However, sales of BATS’ less risky products such as vapes are growing fast. The company gained 4.8m new customers for its non-combustible products last year. These are expected to generate 15%-20% of annual sales by 2025.

In the meantime, brands such as Lucky Strike and Camel remain reliable performers. I’d be happy owning BATS stock in a recession.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Roland Head owns British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline to try and boost my passive income by £1,000

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can act before the ISA deadline to help him generate passive income in future. This is…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

After the S4 Capital share price crash, should I buy — or sell?

| Christopher Ruane

The tumbling S4 Capital share price has got our writer thinking about what to do next with his stake in…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How to pick stocks like Warren Buffett in 2022

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett uses a simple strategy to pick winning stocks. Zaven Boyrazian explains his method and how to…

Read more »

GLS van in front of building
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is falling! Here’s what I’m doing

| Charlie Keough

After a poor start to the year, the Royal Mail share price is down over 35%. Here, Charlie Keough looks…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How to pick the perfect penny stock right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Picking a penny stock can be highly risky. But Zaven Boyrazian explains his method of finding winning investments and avoiding…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing Articles

How to pick the perfect dividend stock today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Picking strong dividend stocks is essential to generating a passive income in the stock market. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Why the Polymetal share price fell 60% in March

| Alan Oscroft

The war in Ukraine has hammered Russia-based stocks, including the Polymetal (LON: POLY) share price. Buy it has avoided sanctions…

Read more »

Plane on runway
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a buy?

| John Choong

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 20% since the start of the year. With room for growth and exciting projects,…

Read more »