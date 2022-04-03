Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 dividends today

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 dividends today

FTSE 100 dividends can be a great source of passive income. Roland Head explains how he’d target reliable payouts from the UK’s biggest companies.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

FTSE 100 dividends play a key role in my share portfolio. Although no dividend is ever completely safe, in normal times these big-cap stocks often provide good visibility on future payouts.

If I was building a new portfolio today, I’d certainly include a decent chunk of FTSE 100 exposure. In this piece, I’ll explain how I’d invest £5,000 in the lead index today and what I might buy.

Keep it simple

I’m a great believer in keeping my investments fairly simple. As a rule of thumb, I’d say that if I can’t explain it easily, I probably don’t understand it well enough to invest.

The simplest way to invest in FTSE 100 dividends would be to put my £5k into an index tracker fund, or ETF.

These low-cost funds track the stocks in the FTSE 100 and would let me choose whether to receive the dividends or have them reinvested automatically.

The FTSE 100 is expected to provide a dividend yield of around 4.1% in 2022, according to research published in December by broker AJ Bell. I think that’s quite an attractive income in today’s low-interest-rate world.

If I didn’t have the time to research individual dividends in detail, I’d invest my cash in an index tracker fund today. I’d be quite comfortable with this approach.

I can do better than 4%

However, as a keen share investor, I spend quite a lot of time analysing stocks. I think I should be able to do better than 4% in 2022. If I was investing £5,000 in FTSE 100 dividends today, I’d probably choose five individual shares and invest £1k in each.

Restricting myself to five shares would help to keep my trading costs under control. Although I don’t think five shares is enough to build a diversified portfolio, I’d use this as a starting point to add more in the future, when I could afford to.

I’d make diversification a priority, because any dividend cuts from my shares would have a big impact on my income. To help manage my risk, I’d also aim to invest in a mix of sectors, including some defensive areas.

FTSE 100 dividends: where I’d start

One defensive stock that would be high up on my list is consumer goods group Unilever. This FTSE 100 stalwart is out of favour with investors at the moment, as growth has slowed.

I can see some challenges for this group. But I think Unilever’s brand portfolio and global reach will enable the group to get back on track sooner or later. In the meantime, the shares look decent value to me, with a 4.1% dividend yield and a forecast price/earnings ratio of 17.

Another stock I’d consider would be savings and investment group Legal & General. Like Unilever, L&G has a big share of the market, attractive profit margins and generates plenty of cash. Legal & General’s forecast yield of 6.9% looks tempting to me, as the payout hasn’t been cut since the 2008 financial crisis.

Looking elsewhere, I’d keep my focus on companies with strong track records and attractive dividend yields. I think it should be possible to target an average yield of 5%, giving me a useful gain over the FTSE 100 index average yield of 4%.

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

Click here for the full details

Roland Head owns Legal & General Group and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price could be at a turning point

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price has suffered since February. Roland Head explains why he's looking at the engine specialist as a…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap ‘nearly’ penny stocks to buy in April

| Royston Wild

These two cheap UK shares trade just above penny stock territory. Here's why I think they could be considered brilliant…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I invest with a Warren Buffett mindset

| Christopher Ruane

These four elements of the Warren Buffett mindset inform how our writer makes his own investment decisions.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks with 8% yields I’d buy with £1k

| Roland Head

These FTSE 100 shares boast 8% dividend yields. Roland Head explains why he thinks they're a safe choice for passive…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 cheap dividend stocks I’m getting ready to buy in April

| Stephen Wright

Three dividend stocks that I own in my portfolio are trading at cheap valuations right now. I’m looking at buying…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Are Aviva shares a passive income gem?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the above-average dividend yield from Aviva shares could help him to add income to his portfolio.

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap penny stocks I’d buy before the ISA deadline

| Roland Head

These unloved penny stocks could be ideal ISA buys, says Roland Head. He's hunting for cheap shares to buy before…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m buying in April

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here are three FTSE 100 shares I'm buying in April. Their dividend yields range from 8.3% to 9.3% a year…

Read more »