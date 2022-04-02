Home » Investing Articles » Why the Rolls-Royce share price is up, down, flying around

Why the Rolls-Royce share price is up, down, flying around

The Rolls-Royce share price has been extremely volatile of late. It’s an unloved stock but arguably a fundamentally sound and undervalued business.

Latest posts by G A Chester (see all)
Published
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

Preparing for this column on Thursday (24 March), I had in mind devoting it to the three FTSE 100 shares that could be bought for under a pound.

These blue-chip rarities were Lloyds at 48.75p, ITV at 81.4p and Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) at 92.3p.

However, late Friday afternoon, the Rolls-Royce share price skyrocketed. The shares soared almost 20%, finishing the week at 110.1p.
 
I’ll return to Lloyds and ITV in a future column, but I’m going to focus on Rolls-Royce here.

The Friday surge

On Friday 25th, Bloomberg reported that Air India could be set to place a big order for Rolls-Royce-powered Airbus A350 jets.
 
It quoted Chris Davie, a Rolls-Royce senior vice president in Asia, speaking on the sidelines of the Hyderabad airshow: “I think they are looking at something up to 30 aircraft, could be as big as that, which is a big order. A really big order.”
 
Encouraging news, but Bloomberg’s report was time-stamped 11:03 GMT and the RR share price moved only modestly higher by midday.
 
The real catalyst for the late-afternoon surge was a 16:15 GMT alert that went out to subscribers of Betaville Intelligence, a niche service focused on merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity.

Uncooked

Betaville advised that Rolls-Royce may be involved in a “significant corporate transaction” with an unknown suitor.

The alert was at the lowest level on Betaville’s confidence scale of ‘uncooked’, ‘rare’ and ‘well done’. Although, to be fair, its previous uncooked alert flagged up takeover interest in FTSE 250 firm Homeserve.

And before the day was out, Brookfield, a big Canadian infrastructure investor, confirmed it was “in the early stages of considering a possible offer.”

Rumour mill

As I’m writing (Monday evening), there’s been no statement from Rolls-Royce or any would-be suitor. And the share price has fallen back over 10% from Friday’s close, ending the day at 98.4p.
 
Maybe there’ll have been developments by the time you’re reading this. Or maybe not, and the excitement will have fizzled out, as happens so often.
 
There are a number of reasons, though, why I’m not surprised the rumour cropped up:

  • M&A activity has been rife over the last year or so.
  • Rolls-Royce has been the subject of rumours in the past.
  • Chair Anita Frew is relatively new and the company also recently announced chief executive Warren East will step down at the end of the year. Such circumstances can be a catalyst for a predator to make a move.
  • The shares of many defence companies have risen strongly since Russia invaded Ukraine, potentially putting them in a good position to swoop for weaker rivals.

And when a quality business is temporarily struggling and priced by the market at a discount to its intrinsic value, there’s always likely to be interest from trade buyers.

Valuation

Analysts aren’t agreed on whether Rolls-Royce is a quality business these days. But despite its problems, and what seem to be perennial restructuring programmes, I personally think the underlying business is fundamentally sound.
 
The company expects to generate “modestly positive” free cash flow (FCF) in 2022. And management has spoken before of a medium-term target of £750m.
 
At a share price of around £1, that would give a FCF yield of 9%. In the past, when the market had more confidence in business, it priced the stock at a yield as low as 3%.
 
As such, Rolls-Royce could deliver a high investment return, if it were to generate FCF of £750m and market sentiment were to swing back to valuing the stock at a yield nearer 3%.
 
Still, there’s no guarantee the company will make the progress envisaged. Additionally, there’s a risk the new chief executive could reset expectations to a more modest level.

Trading game

Short-term traders who got in quick on Betaville’s RR alert, and sold on the spike in the shares, will no doubt have got a kick out of a quick double-digit return.
 
Equally, those who bought late in the day in anticipation of a further rise on Monday, and then cut their losses when the shares opened 10% down, will doubtless be kicking themselves for getting ‘spiked’.

Foolish approach

As a Foolish investor, the speculative short-term trading game is not one I want to play.

I’m interested in the far more substantial returns available over longer periods from correctly identifying good businesses trading below their intrinsic value. These may include some companies that are going through a difficult period and are unloved by the market.

I think Rolls-Royce is potentially such a stock… And what of those other sub-£1 blue chips I mentioned, Lloyds and ITV?

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

Click here for the full details

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group, ITV and Homeserve. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap penny stocks I’d buy before the ISA deadline

| Roland Head

These unloved penny stocks could be ideal ISA buys, says Roland Head. He's hunting for cheap shares to buy before…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m buying in April

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here are three FTSE 100 shares I'm buying in April. Their dividend yields range from 8.3% to 9.3% a year…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Nuclear energy stocks to watch, according to Freetrade

| Alan Oscroft

Wind and solar power are not the only alternatives to oil and gas. No, Freetrade has been looking at nuclear…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £5,000 today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone looking to invest £5,000 for the first time currently has many options. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses where he'd invest…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

It could be a good time to boost my passive income from FTSE 100 dividend shares. Here’s what I’d do…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice and buying a beaten-down growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have fallen recently, as inflation rates have soared. I'm listening to Warren Buffett's advice though, and using this…

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Is Cineworld’s share price the best bargain for penny stock investors?

| Royston Wild

Cineworld's share price trades at a massive discount to levels recorded a year ago. Is the market missing a trick…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

3 of the best cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

I think these cheap FTSE 100 stocks could help me make massive returns over the next decade. Here's why I'd…

Read more »