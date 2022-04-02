Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest my first £5,000 today

How I’d invest my first £5,000 today

Anyone looking to invest £5,000 for the first time currently has many options. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses where he’d invest for long-term growth.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

An investor starting out with £5,000 to invest today has a wide range of options. Stocks, funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investment trusts, bonds, and commodities are just some of the assets they could go for.

Here, I’m going to discuss how I’d invest my first £5k. This is where I’d put my money for long-term growth.

Investing £5,000: the first move I’d make

If I was starting out with £5,000 to invest today, the first thing I’d do is put the money in a Stocks and Shares ISA. This is a type of investment account in which all capital gains and income from assets are tax-free. By placing my investments within an ISA, I could potentially save a lot of money in tax over the long term.

Where I’d invest £5k

Once my money was in an ISA, I’d then look to deploy it into the stock market. It’s ultimately the greatest wealth creation machine in all of human history.

In terms of specific investments, if I was looking to keep things simple, I’d put my money into Fundsmith Equity. This is a global equity fund that’s managed by portfolio manager Terry Smith (who is sometimes called ‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’).

One reason I’d pick this fund is that it has a fantastic performance track record. Since its inception in late 2010, it has returned about 17% per year. But remember, past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Another reason is that I really like Smith’s investment style. Like Buffett, he invests in high-quality businesses and holds them for the long term. It’s a really simple strategy that works well.

I’ll point out that Fundsmith isn’t the cheapest investment fund around. Ongoing charges are around 1% per year. There are plenty of low-cost ‘tracker funds’ with lower fees. However, I think the fund’s performance track record justifies the fee.

Investing £5,000 in shares

Alternatively, with that £5k, I’d consider investing in some individual stocks.

If I was to go with this approach, I’d look to invest in a selection of world-class companies that are poised for strong growth in the years ahead.

Companies that come to mind are:

  • Apple, the maker of the iPhone.
  • Amazon, the world’s largest online shopping company.
  • Microsoft, one of the world’s largest technology companies.
  • Alphabet, the owner of Google and YouTube.

All of these ‘Big Tech’ companies are very dominant today and, in my view, almost guaranteed to get much bigger in the years ahead as the world becomes more digital. Meanwhile, they’re so ingrained in our lives now that they’ve become quite ‘defensive’ in nature. On the downside, all are listed in the US, meaning trading fees can be a bit more expensive.

It’s worth pointing out that investing in a handful of stocks is much riskier than investing in a diversified fund. If I only invested in four stocks, and one crashed (which could happen), the overall performance of my £5k investment could be significantly impacted.

So if I was going with this approach, I’d want to keep adding to my portfolio over time, and increasing the number of holdings in order to lower my overall risk.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Edward Sheldon owns shares in Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft and has a position in Fundsmith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price is up, down, flying around

| G A Chester

The Rolls-Royce share price has been extremely volatile of late. It's an unloved stock but arguably a fundamentally sound and…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Nuclear energy stocks to watch, according to Freetrade

| Alan Oscroft

Wind and solar power are not the only alternatives to oil and gas. No, Freetrade has been looking at nuclear…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

It could be a good time to boost my passive income from FTSE 100 dividend shares. Here’s what I’d do…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice and buying a beaten-down growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have fallen recently, as inflation rates have soared. I'm listening to Warren Buffett's advice though, and using this…

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Is Cineworld’s share price the best bargain for penny stock investors?

| Royston Wild

Cineworld's share price trades at a massive discount to levels recorded a year ago. Is the market missing a trick…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

3 of the best cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

I think these cheap FTSE 100 stocks could help me make massive returns over the next decade. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

Despite a tough 2022 so far, I’ll keep buying shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The first quarter of 2022 was scary for investors as stock prices swung wildly. But here's why I'll keep on…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

My top UK shares to buy and hold in the healthcare sector

| Dr. James Fox

Many medical and healthcare stocks are yet to fully recover from the pandemic. Here are my top UK shares to…

Read more »