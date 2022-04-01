Home » Investing Articles » I think high oil prices and stock buybacks could send the BP share price soaring

I think high oil prices and stock buybacks could send the BP share price soaring

Oil prices are over $100 per barrel. and BP is using excess cash to repurchase shares. Stephen Wright thinks this should be good for the BP share price.

  • BP needs the price of oil to be above $40 per barrel. The current oil price is over $100.
  • Its management is committed to using excess cash to repurchase shares.

The BP (LSE:BP) share price is up around 7% this year, comfortably outpacing the broader FTSE 100 index. The stock has had a fairly volatile few months, though, as geopolitical events have caused oil prices to shoot up.

As I write, the price of Brent crude is around $110. In order to break even, BP needs a price of around $35-$40. I think that the soaring price of Brent crude might be about to send BP shares higher.

Oil prices

The price of oil matters to BP. A lot. As a commodity producer, BP sells the oil it extracts at whatever the prevailing price is. Unlike say, Unilever, which attempts to use its brands to command a premium, BP has zero pricing power.

That means that expensive oil is good for business. As I understand it, the company needs the price of Brent crude oil to be above $40 in order to make a profit after its extraction costs have been subtracted. Oil prices at $110 give BP a huge opportunity.

Share buybacks

BP’s management has committed to using surplus cash to repurchase shares. In the 2021 end-of-year results, it said the following:

For 2022, and subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating, BP is committed to using 60% of surplus cash flow for share buybacks and intends to allocate the remaining 40% to strengthen the balance sheet. 

BP’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

On the basis of oil prices at around $60 per barrel, it anticipated being able to deliver share buybacks of around $4bn annually. If oil prices stay at $110 per barrel, the company might theoretically be able to achieve around three times this.

If its balance point is around $40, then $60 oil prices give it a $20 profit per barrel. At $110 per barrel, BP’s profit per barrel increases to around $70. This means that $110 oil could make around twice times as much cash available for share buybacks.

At $60 per barrel, BP anticipated repurchasing around $4bn in shares annually. With the company’s market cap around $93bn, I think that oil staying above $110 remaining high could even see it repurchasing around 10% of its outstanding shares in 2022.

Furthermore, management has committed to deploying 60% of excess cash into share buybacks. If the high oil price gives it a chance to do this, then I think that the BP share price will go higher.

So will it happen?

Oil prices are high at the moment because the geopolitical situation has constrained supply. I expect politicians to try to lower the cost of oil and I expect them to succeed. I therefore don’t think that the favourable situation for BP will last forever and that’s enough of a risk to the stock to put me off buying it for now.

Yet even if the price of Brent crude comes below $100, I think that BP’s buyback programme can push its share price higher over the next few years. Management’s projections are based on the price of oil reaching no higher than $60 going forward. So while I’m looking at other opportunities at the moment, I think that the company has significant scope to outperform, potentially driving the BP share price higher.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

