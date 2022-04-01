Home » Investing Articles » 3 uranium stocks to buy in April for ‘nuclear’ growth

3 uranium stocks to buy in April for ‘nuclear’ growth

The uranium price is rising as investors bet on nuclear power. These related stocks could be big winners, argues Roland Head.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • One big FTSE 100 uranium stock has an 8% dividend yield
  • I also highlight a pureplay linked to the uranium price

The uranium price has surged in recent months due to new interest in nuclear power as a solution to the need for reliable, zero-carbon energy. I reckon uranium stocks could be winners if we see a long-term increase in demand for the nuclear fuel.

One exciting development is the creation of small modular reactors. These could be used to build smaller, cheaper nuclear power stations. That could speed up nuclear growth and boost demand for uranium.

I’ve been hunting for uranium shares to add to my portfolio. Here are three I’d consider buying today.

A top uranium producer

For a big uranium producer with an attractive dividend yield, I’d choose mining giant BHP (LSE: BHP). The company’s Olympic Dam mine in Australia is best known for its copper, but also contains a lot of uranium.

BHP produced nearly 2,300 tonnes of uranium concentrate in 2021. I estimate it’s one of the world’s top five producers of the nuclear fuel.

The main downside of BHP as a uranium stock is that much of the group’s profit comes from iron ore and other materials. This means the rising uranium price will only have a limited impact on earnings.

However, BHP shares currently offer a forecast dividend yield of more than 8% and look quite reasonably valued to me. This is a stock I’d be happy to own in my portfolio.

A nuclear fuel business

One uranium stock that should benefit directly from higher prices is US firm Cameco (NYSE: CCJ). This £8bn firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but I’d be able to buy it through my UK share dealing account.

Cameco owns a number of uranium mines and also produces nuclear fuel for use in power stations. Interestingly, the company is keeping some of its mines idle. From what I can tell, management is playing a long game and betting on higher uranium prices in the future.

Cameco looks promising to me as a long-term play on nuclear power. My main concern is that this business has not been very profitable in recent years. Despite higher uranium prices last year, the company reported a $100m loss for 2021.

Broker forecasts suggest that by 2023, sales will rise to $2.1bn while profits will reach $180m. However, that still leaves the stock valued on 36 times forecast earnings, which seems a little pricey to me.

I reckon Cameco has potential as a long-term investment, but I’d prefer to wait for a better buying opportunity.

Pureplay uranium stocks

The world’s biggest uranium producer is Kazakhstan firm Kazatomprom. Although I can buy shares in this company on the London market, Kazatomprom is still 75%-owned by the Kazakh state wealth fund. For me, it’s just too risky.

Instead of buying Kazatomprom shares, I’d consider buying into Yellow Cake (LSE: YCA). This is a uranium trading and investment business with a long-term contract to buy uranium from Kazatomprom.

Yellow Cake’s profits depend on movements in the uranium price. But the company reported a profit of $172m for the six months to 30 September 2021, based on the increased value of its uranium assets.

I’d consider buying Yellow Cake shares to bet on long-term uranium price growth.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap passive income stocks to buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Several leading passive income stocks are now trading at exceptionally low P/E ratios with high dividend yields. Is now the…

Read more »

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

3 strong dividend growth shares I’d consider

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he reckons these three companies could add more dividend growth prospects to his portfolio.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks to buy before the market recovers

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK growth stocks have been hit hard in recent months, but now could be the perfect time to start buying.…

Read more »

Sale agent deal to car loan contract with customer.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aviva looks set to pay out some huge dividends in the years ahead. But there are risks to the investment…

Read more »

Silhouette of an oil rig
Investing Articles

I think high oil prices and stock buybacks could send the BP share price soaring

| Stephen Wright

Oil prices are over $100 per barrel. and BP is using excess cash to repurchase shares. Stephen Wright thinks this…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

This dividend stock is a must-have in my portfolio

| Renato Neves

Rio Tinto currently yields over 10%; here’s why I’m a happy shareholder and believe this dividend stock won’t cut that…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Discovery’s share price has fallen over 65% and is now ripe for picking

| Peter McMullan

With Discovery's share price down significantly, and the streaming space heating up, the company's merger looks like an exciting opportunity.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

5 dirt-cheap UK shares I’d buy in April

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at some cheap UK shares with high dividend yields he's looking for his portfolio ahead of the…

Read more »