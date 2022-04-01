Home » Investing Articles » 3 strong dividend growth shares I’d consider

3 strong dividend growth shares I’d consider

Our writer explains why he reckons these three companies could add more dividend growth prospects to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
British pound coins in birds' nest

Image source: Getty Images

The passive income I earn from shares is one reason I invest. To grow that income, I either need to buy more shares or benefit from a company I own raising its dividend. With that in mind, here are three UK shares I would consider for my portfolio based on their strong dividend growth prospects.

Judges Scientific

A growing company based on the Buffett approach is how I would describe Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG). The firm buys small scientific instrument makers at attractive valuations, then largely leaves them alone to get on with what they do best.

For such instruments, accuracy matters. So customers are willing to pay premium prices. Demand is likely to remain strong, although one short-term risk I see is the continued shutdown of some facilities due to the pandemic leading to sales being postponed or cancelled.

In recent years, percentage dividend growth has consistently been in the double-digits. Last year the dividend went up 20%. While the price-to-earnings ratio of 28 is not cheap, I find the share price more attractive than a few months ago. I am keeping an eye on Judges as at the right price, I would be happy to buy it.

Cranswick

Another dividend growth share I am eyeing for my portfolio is Cranswick (LSE: CWK). The company produces a range of foodstuffs, such as fresh pork and cooked meats. In the past five years, revenues have grown at a compound annual rate of 13%. Adjusted earnings per share grew even faster.

On the dividend front, the five-year compound annual growth rate was 13.3%. Cranswick also has an impressively consistent record of raising its dividend annually. The payouts have gone up each year since the early 1990s.

Past performance is not a guide to what will happen next. But I reckon growing demand for meat in developing markets means that the company can continue to grow revenues. A shortage in some markets could help maintain attractive profit margins. If that leads to a glut of meat production, profits could fall in future. But at the moment, I would consider adding this proven dividend growth share to my portfolio.

Diageo

More modest dividend growth is the norm at brewer and distiller Diageo. Last year it saw dividend growth of 3.8%.

Like Cranswick, the company has raised its dividend annually for decades. That reflects the pricing power the company enjoys, as well as its continued push into new markets. By building a portfolio of premium brands such as Guinness, the company has been able to encourage customer loyalty even in the face of price rises. So while cost inflation poses a risk to profits, over time I reckon Diageo ought to be able to maintain attractive profit margins. That could help keep dividends growing.

Building dividend growth into my portfolio

I like the prospect of owning shares with strong dividend growth potential. But I also consider yield. While Judges has been growing its dividend, for example, the yield remains below 1%.

But each of these three shares has what I see as an attractive business model I think can help support dividend growth in future. If I can buy them at an attractive valuation, I would be happy to hold them in my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of  the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Judges Scientific. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap passive income stocks to buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Several leading passive income stocks are now trading at exceptionally low P/E ratios with high dividend yields. Is now the…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks to buy before the market recovers

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK growth stocks have been hit hard in recent months, but now could be the perfect time to start buying.…

Read more »

Sale agent deal to car loan contract with customer.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aviva looks set to pay out some huge dividends in the years ahead. But there are risks to the investment…

Read more »

Silhouette of an oil rig
Investing Articles

I think high oil prices and stock buybacks could send the BP share price soaring

| Stephen Wright

Oil prices are over $100 per barrel. and BP is using excess cash to repurchase shares. Stephen Wright thinks this…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

3 uranium stocks to buy in April for ‘nuclear’ growth

| Roland Head

The uranium price is rising as investors bet on nuclear power. These related stocks could be big winners, argues Roland…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

This dividend stock is a must-have in my portfolio

| Renato Neves

Rio Tinto currently yields over 10%; here’s why I’m a happy shareholder and believe this dividend stock won’t cut that…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Discovery’s share price has fallen over 65% and is now ripe for picking

| Peter McMullan

With Discovery's share price down significantly, and the streaming space heating up, the company's merger looks like an exciting opportunity.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

5 dirt-cheap UK shares I’d buy in April

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at some cheap UK shares with high dividend yields he's looking for his portfolio ahead of the…

Read more »