Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why these FTSE 250 shares just posted double-digit gains

Here’s why these FTSE 250 shares just posted double-digit gains

By following the FTSE 100, am I neglecting the FTSE 250? If it’s set to enter a new growth phase, I might need to pay more attention.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

The Brewin Dolphin Holdings (LSE: BRW) share price soared by 60% on Thursday, leading the FTSE 250. But it was only one of three shares with double-digit jumps during morning trading.

The reason for the Brewin Dolphin spike is straightforward enough. On the day, the investment manager announced it has agreed a takeover.

RBC Wealth Management (Jersey) Holdings Limited made an offer of 515p per share to acquire the whole company, and the Brewin Dolphin board has recommended it. That’s 62% above Wednesday’s closing price, and values the company at approximately £1.6bn.

It’s perhaps too late to for investors to benefit now, but I do think we can still gain indirectly from what’s happened. I have had my eye on the investment management business for a while now, thinking that some of the top companies are undervalued.

The Brewin Dolphin sale helps reinforce my take on the sector, and it might just spur me into action. It’s also a reminder that a takeover at a handsome premium is one way that the value of a cheap stock can find its way out and reward patient investors.

Another FTSE 250 winner

Shares in Trainline (LSE: TRN) jumped 21% Thursday morning, the second biggest FTSE 250 winner by the time of writing.

That’s welcome news for Trainline shareholders, who have seen the value of their stock plunge. Even after Thursday’s rise, it’s still down 48% over the past 12 months. So what’s happened?

Trainline and others have been in negotiations with the Rail Delivery Group, under pressure to lower commission rates. On Thursday, the company revealed it has agreed a cut that, combined with a fall in costs, will result in a 0.25% reduction.

That’s effectively only a backstop. If the ticketing companies cannot agree contractual terms, it will come into force. So it effectively caps commission rate reductions, and eliminates some troubling uncertainty facing the company.

The regulated nature of the business has kept me away. But one upside is that it often results in a more predictable outlook for a company’s business. I need to investigate further.

Another investment manager

The third FTSE 250 stock to climb by double digits Thursday morning is Rathbone Brothers (LSE: RAT), up 12%. Rathbone provides “individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners“. So it’s another investment manager, just like Brewin Dolphin.

It seems others have an eye on this sector too.

The Rathbone share price has been flat over the past 12 months. And it’s down 18% over five years, so am I looking at good value here? I think I might be.

Rathbone’s earnings have been solid for the past few years. And it’s been lifting its progressive dividend. For 2021, it yielded a well-covered 4.1%.

On 2021 earnings, the shares are on a price-to-earnings multiple of a little over 11, which seems cheap to me at first look. But I need to do some more research before I consider buying this FTSE 250 stock. And future economic pressures could hurt the investment business. Still, it’s on my radar now.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rathbone Brothers. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 British shares to buy now with a spare £500

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare £500 to invest in his Stocks and Shares ISA, Christopher Ruane regards this duo as British shares…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price too cheap to ignore?

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price tanked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but is it right for my portfolio?

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This penny stock could be primed for huge growth ahead!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a penny stock that has released excellent FY results and could be on the road to delivering…

Read more »

An illuminated Cineworld sign
Investing Articles

Why I’m bullish on the Cineworld share price

| Manika Premsingh

The Cineworld share price is down by 65% from the past year. But there is reason to believe that the…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

Could I retire early with this share?

| Christopher Ruane

Looking to retire early? Our writer reckons this UK share might help him do just that.

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

After recent falls, is the BT share price too low?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has crashed steeply since topping £5 in late 2017. But it bounced back in 2021 and…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 350 technology stock that I think could soar in 2022!

| Daniel Moore

Fool contributor Daniel Moore has his sights set on a technology stock in the FTSE 250 that could boost his…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to buy in April

| Christopher Ruane

Could these two penny shares be suitable buys for our writer's portfolio in April? He reckons so.

Read more »