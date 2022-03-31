Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Brewin Dolphin share price just jumped 60%

Here’s why the Brewin Dolphin share price just jumped 60%

The Brewin Dolphin share price shot up by more than 60% on Thursday morning. Here’s why!

Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

The Brewin Dolphin (LSE:BRW) share price was the biggest riser on the FTSE 250 on Thursday morning. The stock shot up by more than 60% to around 510p per share following the Royal Bank of Canada‘s move to acquire the wealth manager.

RBC buyout

On Thursday, Brewin Dolphin said it had agreed to a £1.6bn takeover by RBC Wealth Management (Jersey) Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada. Under the deal, shareholders will get 515p per share. The takeover is still subject to shareholder approval and receipt of regulatory backing, but is likely to go through.

If the deal is accepted, the price shareholders will receive is a 62% premium to the company’s closing price of 318p on Wednesday. As a result, the FTSE 250 share jumped massively on Thursday morning as news of the proposed deal broke.

As I write, the stock sits at 510p per share, which is only a 5p discount on the figure shareholders will receive if the deal goes through.

RBC has said that it is strategically focused on evaluating and acquiring growth opportunities in the wealth management sector. This is especially true in its core markets of Canada, the US, and Europe.

RBC executive Doug Guzman stated that “the UK is a key growth market for RBC and Brewin Dolphin provides us with an exceptional platform to significantly transform our wealth management business in the region.” He added that Brewin was also a “market leader” in Canada and is growing in the US.

Why Brewin Dolphin?

Brewin Dolphin, founded in 1762, has become one of the largest wealth managers in the UK. It currently has some £55bn in assets, meaning RBC values the company at 2.8% of the assets under management.

In recent months, geopolitical tensions, notably Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have hit the Brewin share price. On Wednesday evening, the stock was trading at a 13% discount compared to three months previous and was 17% down over the last six months.

The company said at the end of February that assets under management declined to £55bn due to market performance. As of December 31, assets under management had stood at £59bn, representing 3.7% growth over the previous three months.

The wealth manager had been offering a relatively appealing 3% dividend yield.

Will the deal go through?

Brewin’s directors have already urged shareholders to accept the deal and at a 62% premium, you can see why. “Building on the strong organic growth that we have achieved to date, the combined business will create an attractive platform for future growth,” Brewin Dolphin chief executive Robin Beer said on Thursday.

Personally, the RBC proposal was good news for me. I sold my shares in Brewin Dolphin on Thursday morning at the inflated price, deciding not to wait for the RBC offer to go through. I thought I could better use the funds right now and in other places.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE stocks now. Here’s why

| Manika Premsingh

The FTSE All-Share index is trading near its all-time highs, showing a smart comeback after a recent dip. But even…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

2 nearly penny stocks to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

I think these almost penny stocks could help me make lots of cash over the long term. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

5 cheap shares I’d buy in April for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

These five cheap shares are dividend dynamos, offering market-beating cash payouts to patient investors. I'd buy and hold all five…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 British shares to buy now with a spare £500

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare £500 to invest in his Stocks and Shares ISA, Christopher Ruane regards this duo as British shares…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price too cheap to ignore?

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price tanked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but is it right for my portfolio?

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This penny stock could be primed for huge growth ahead!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a penny stock that has released excellent FY results and could be on the road to delivering…

Read more »

An illuminated Cineworld sign
Investing Articles

Why I’m bullish on the Cineworld share price

| Manika Premsingh

The Cineworld share price is down by 65% from the past year. But there is reason to believe that the…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

Could I retire early with this share?

| Christopher Ruane

Looking to retire early? Our writer reckons this UK share might help him do just that.

Read more »