Home » Investing Articles » 5 juicy dividend stocks for high income

5 juicy dividend stocks for high income

Jon Smith talks up five dividend stocks all from the FTSE 250 that offer him high income payouts relative to the index average.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans

Image source: Getty Images.

A dividend stock is a share that pays out a portion of profits to shareholders on a regular basis. If I own shares in the company, then I’m entitled to this dividend. Ideally, I want to own the stocks that pay generous dividends, while maintaining an acceptable level of risk.

Taking advantage of the professionals

One area that’s offering attractive yields at the moment is financial services. Fund managers and asset management companies are catching my eye.

Some examples include Jupiter Fund Management (with a dividend yield of 8.34%), Ashmore Group (7.19%) and Apax Global Alpha (5.96%).

Depending on what kind of specific investments I’m looking for, I might decide to choose one or all of the above to include in my dividend portfolio. By investing in Jupiter, I’m getting access to the overall business that runs various funds within it.

Alternatively, Apax Global Alpha is a specific investment trust. It focuses on investing in businesses that are privately listed.  

From my point of view as an income investor, I don’t mind too much whether I pick a specific fund or a company that manages a lot of funds.

A specific fund will want to pay out dividends as this will likely be specified in the mandate. On the other hand, a fund management company is able to benefit from the performance of all the funds that are in operation. This should enable it to pay out a dividend based on the overall performance.

More dividend stock options

Another part of the market that has some interesting dividend stocks is insurance. This is quite a wide sector, but two specific examples I like are Direct Line Group and Moneysupermarket.com. The current dividend yields are 8.22% and 5.94%, respectively.

I recently wrote about Direct Line Group. In the latest results, operating profit increased to £581.8m from the previous year’s figure of £522.1m. When combined with a strong grip on expenses, this makes the company an attractive pick for a dividend stock.

I know that insurance providers operate on slim single-digit net profit margins. The tough competition and regulation in the UK can pose a risk as customers can easily change and move elsewhere.

As for Moneysupermarket, it technically isn’t an insurance provider. Rather, it’s a price comparison site that includes searches for home, car and other forms of insurance.

I think the travel and home services areas will see high demand this year as we move out of the pandemic. However, the company will have issues in the energy space, as a lack of available options due to high prices could hamper the division.

I like all five dividend stocks mentioned, and am considering buying them all for my income portfolio. The above average yields should help me to outperform the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 average. They could also help me to offset the erosion of my cash caused by high inflation.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management and Moneysupermarket.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy with £5,000 before the ISA deadline

| Alan Oscroft

The annual ISA deadline is approaching fast, and my £20,000 allowance won't carry over to the next financial year. It's…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Tesco vs Royal Mail: which cheap FTSE 100 share should I buy?

| Royston Wild

The Tesco and Royal Mail share prices both seem to offer great value at recent levels. So which cheap FTSE…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA deadline: 5 Foolish things to remember

| Paul Summers

At this time of year I'm very focused on the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline. Here's what I'm thinking.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The easiest way to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made 99% of his money since his 50th birthday. Why is this? Stephen Wright looks at the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The 2 numbers I use to find the best shares to buy now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines the importance of the two key metrics he uses when trying to find quality businesses trading at…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

11.1% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 dividend stock could help supercharge my wealth. Though it's not the only big-yielding UK share…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett-type stock with a reinstated dividend

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie thinks this stock has all the qualities that Warren Buffett would admire.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG vs easyJet share price: which is more attractive?

| Andrew Woods

With the airline industry on a path to recovery, Andrew Woods compares the IAG and easyJet share prices.

Read more »