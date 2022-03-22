Shares to buy now: how I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum

Shareholders in several UK and US stocks have seen their investments drop in value this year. And the common thread is that most of the names that have plummeted were previously high-performing equities.

In the UK, I’m referring to organisations like Experian, a multinational information services firm. Since the beginning of 2022, the stock has dropped by roughly 16%. However, at 2,805p, it’s still up 26% in the last year.

High-value, quality businesses

Experian, in all other respects, is in perfect working order. The business is strong and growing, and the organisation performs well on quality metrics. The forward-looking earnings multiple is now at 27. And that’s against profit growth that’s expected to be in the low double-digits.

Croda International, Halma, and Spirax-Sarco Engineering are just a few instances of similar companies, I feel. I see them all as strong companies with bright futures. I’d want to have those stocks in my portfolio one day. However, my impression of the market is that it hasn’t yet finished adjusting prices to properly reflect a company’s potential.

Market retraces

Mark Minervini, a super-trader in the US, has a 50/80 rule. When a leading stock reaches a very high price, he believes it has a 50% probability of dropping 80% and an 80% chance of dropping 50%. And a previous leader’s average decrease is more than 70% from peak to trough.

Of course, he’s not referring to the underlying performances of any firm. In many circumstances, regardless of the share price, they can continue to expand and perform successfully. When values get inflated, however, equities may reverse their gains by frightening amounts. Minervini’s insight isn’t anything I’d build my entire investment career on. But it is food for thought.

Another piece of market wisdom claims that in the following bull run, the leading stocks of the preceding market surge are frequently replaced by new winners. This is why I’m reluctant to add companies like Tesla and Amazon to my portfolio at this time.

In several situations, I’ve found that equities with strong value features have recently exploded in price. As a result, it appears that we may be witnessing a mass investor shift away from high-priced growth and technology stocks, and toward firms with strong value qualities.

Shares I’d buy now

It’s my opinion that such value bets will lead the next major bull run. So, if I had £1,000 to invest right now, I’d buy Rolls-Royce and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Rolls-Royce has had a difficult time, but the share price is at its lowest since 2005 and it has been working to diversify its revenue streams. It has doubled down on lucrative military contracts and entering the clean energy market. Some analysts, looking at discounted free cash flow, estimate the share price to be more than 40% below its fair value. But they also believe this value won’t be realised for a few years, as Rolls-Royce needs time for its investments to pay off.

Berkshire Hathaway is, in many respects, the ultimate value investment. With a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.0059 and diluted earnings per share of $25,000+, few companies score so highly on classic valuation metrics. The biggest risk I see here is that we haven’t seen any significant retrace of Berkshire Hathaway’s share price. However, considering Buffett’s excellent track record, it strikes me as a possible exception to this rule.