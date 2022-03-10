2 battered FTSE 250 stocks I’m adding to my portfolio today

Key points

Games Workshop Group has a compound annual EPS growth rate of 31.4%

Paragon Banking Group’s dividend increased to 26.1p per share for 2021, up from 14.4p the year before

Both companies exhibited strong revenue growth between 2017 and 2021

The recent market sell-off has extended to the share prices of most companies. While many investors panicked and immediately sold shares out of fear, I’ve been holding tight and scouring the FTSE 250 index for high-quality growth stocks. I think I’ve found two firms that fit the bill, based on their revenue and earnings per share (EPS) record. Why am I adding them to my portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

A FTSE 250 games manufacturer

Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) is a UK-based manufacturer of miniature figures and games. From my analysis, this is a company that has been growing consistently.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

For the years ended June, the business increased revenue from £158m in 2017 to £353m in 2021. Furthermore, its EPS rose over the same period from 95.1p to 372.7p. By my calculation, this results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 31.4%. As a potential investor, I find this incredibly attractive. That said, past performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future performance.

In addition, a trading update for the six months to 28 November 2021 showed that sales improved slightly. On the other hand, pre-tax profits dipped to £86m from £91.6m during the same period in 2020. This can partially be explained, however, by the excessive demand for games during the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A solid banking group

The second company, Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG), is a banking firm specialising in mortgages and commercial lending. It has also seen its EPS grow over the 2017 to 2021 calendar years, from 43.3p to 65.2p. This results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 8.5% While this is not as high as Games Workshop, it still constitutes consistent growth.

In a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2021, however, the business confirmed that 2022 full-year guidance remained unchanged. The company therefore still believes that Covid-19 could pose a risk to its operations, despite positive results.

On the other hand, revenue increased between the 2017 and 2021 calendar years from £252m to £324m. In addition, the annual results for the 2021 calendar year stated that the dividend would increase to 26.1p per share, up from 14.4p in 2020. This is attractive to me as a passive income investor. It also announced a £50m share buyback scheme, another sign the company is in a healthy state.

I like both of these firms because of the fact they exhibit consistent growth over a period of time. Buying shares in each is a good way for me to respond to the current market sell-off, because they could provide long-term growth. I will be purchasing shares in both businesses without delay.