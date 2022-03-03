UK shares to buy for growth today

When I am looking for UK shares to buy for growth, I concentrate on companies that offer something special to their respective markets. I believe a unique competitive advantage is vital if a business is going to succeed in the long term.

There are not many of these opportunities on the London market. It takes a lot of time to uncover these world-beating companies, but I believe I have been able to isolate two potential opportunities.

With that in mind, here are the two UK shares I would buy for growth today.

UK shares for growth

The first company on my list is information technology (IT) infrastructure solutions provider Softcat (LSE: SCT). This business has grown at breakneck speed over the past few years. Since 2016 its earnings per share have grown at a compound annual rate of 24%.

As the world becomes more digitised, I expect the demand for this company’s services will continue to increase. As long as management continues to invest in the organisation’s capabilities and expand its footprint, I think the business can rise to the challenge.

That said, this is quite a competitive market. Softcat will need to keep investing and putting its customers first if the enterprise is going to remain a leader in this market.

Even after taking this challenge into account, I believe it is one of the best UK shares to buy for growth. Considering its position in the market and potential for expansion over the next five to 10 years, I think the stock is undervalued.

Building growth

I would also acquire Travis Perkins (LSE: TPK) for my portfolio. This distributor of building materials and products across the UK is not the only company in the sector, but it does have one of the most extensive footprints. This footprint gives the corporation substantial economies of scale. That means it can provide services and products to customers at a lower cost than many of its competitors.

The business is currently having to deal with several challenges. These include the supply chain crisis and rising materials costs. These headwinds could have an impact on the company’s growth in the next few years as it works through the issues.

Nevertheless, I believe Travis has the qualities required to pull through this uncertainty. It could even emerge stronger on the other side if its competitors start to struggle.

City analysts are forecasting a 40% expansion in the enterprise’s profits this year as it capitalises on the UK’s booming construction market.

Based on these projections, the shares are selling a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 12.7. I think that looks cheap compared to the company’s growth potential. This is why it sits at the top of my list of the best UK shares to buy for growth today.