The Darktrace share price just exploded. Time to buy?

The Darktrace (LSE:DARK) share price erupted by over 16% this morning after management released its latest half-year report. What was in it that has investors so excited? And is it too late for me to snatch up some shares? Let’s explore.

The rising Darktrace share price

As a reminder, Darktrace is a cybersecurity technology business. The firm provides an AI-driven platform that leverages machine learning to automatically adapt whenever encountering a new threat.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

That certainly sounds like a promising platform. And it’s easy to see why investors are getting excited about Darktrace’s share price potential, especially looking at the latest results. The group has expanded its customer base to 6,531. That’s a 40% jump compared to a year ago, demonstrating a rise in popularity as a cybersecurity solution. And with the vast majority buying two or more products from Darktrace’s tool box, revenue has surged by 52%, reaching $192.6m (£143.9m).

Seeing such vast top-line growth is undoubtedly impressive. However, for technology companies this is somewhat expected. What I find more encouraging is that the company actually moved out of the red and into the black. Net income came in at $5.9m (£4.4m) achieving what most young technology businesses struggle with – finding a path to profitability.

With that in mind, I’m not surprised to see the Darktrace share price surge on this report.

Taking a step back

As encouraging as these figures might be, there remains a long road ahead. The emergence of profitability is a solid signal of progress, in my opinion. But the group still remains dependent on external financing. And it will likely stay that way until cash flows can expand further. That obviously adds an elevated level of risk, especially now that macroeconomic factors are reducing general capital liquidity.

What I’m also keeping an eye on are those customer numbers. While they’re heading in the right direction, some ex-clients have described the technology as “snake oil”. If that assessment is accurate, many of its new clients could be heading for the exit. Churn rates have fallen from 8% to 6.4% over the last 12 months, but I think it’s still too soon to draw any meaningful conclusions.

Having said that, my biggest concern actually lies with the valuation. The AI cybersecurity market is estimated to reach $46.3bn by 2027. By comparison, in 2020, the market size stood around $10.5bn. Needless to say, that’s a lot of growth potential for this business.

However, with a market capitalisation of £3.2bn, it seems investors are valuing the firm based on future expectations rather than existing fundamentals. In my experience, that’s a recipe for enormous share price volatility – something Darktrace is no stranger to.

The bottom line

These latest results are an encouraging step in the right direction. But, personally, the valuation remains too rich for my tastes. And with other unknown factors surrounding this young business, I think Darktrace and its share price still have plenty to prove. Therefore, I’m keeping the stock on my watchlist for now.