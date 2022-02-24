The Motley Fool

Recap: 3 tips for dealing with stock market sell-offs

The Motley Fool Staff | Thursday, 24th February, 2022

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 fell 3% this morning off the back of the news that Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine. In this video – filmed at the beginning of the year – The Motley Fool UK’s Chief Investing Officer Mark Rogers and Executive Publisher Chris Nials talk about how they’re reacting (or not) to volatility in the stock markets. Skip ahead to the 3 minute, 47 second mark to dive straight in.

