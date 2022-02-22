UK shares to buy now: here’s how I’d invest £20,000 before the ISA deadline

With the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline fast approaching, I’m looking for the best UK shares to buy now for my portfolio. These past couple of months have been quite a bumpy ride in the stock market. But while many businesses have watched their stocks tumble, the long-term potential remains promising, in my opinion.

So, let’s explore three UK shares I think are great buys for my Stocks and Shares ISA £20,000 allowance.

A future leader in digital marketing?

dotDigital (LSE:DOTD) is one of many UK shares I’m keen to buy now. The group provides a cloud-based marketing automation platform. Clients can create and distribute targeted marketing campaigns to existing and prospective customers to boost product sales or service subscriptions.

The stock has taken quite the beating over the last 12 months, falling by around 18%. Yet despite this lacklustre performance, revenues hit a new all-time high and continue to surge annually by double-digits.

This is far from a risk-free business, of course. With scrutiny surrounding data privacy from governments, and companies like Apple limiting data gathering systems, dotDigital’s platform may start losing its data-driven edge.

However, with a track record of successfully adapting to such restrictions in the past, such as GDPR, I believe the company can do so again.

One of the best UK shares to buy now?

Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG) shares have experienced quite a tumble in recent months. While the stock is still up by around 9% in a year, since the start of 2022, it’s actually down by nearly 15%.

This business is a designer and manufacturer of scientific instruments used throughout countless industries and applications, from testing electric car batteries to running experiments at CERN.

While it’s undoubtedly quite a niche field, the group’s impressive track record of acquisitions has made it arguably a leader within its space. And excluding 2020, profits have been growing by an average of 66% annually since 2017!

But like all businesses, there are risks. With many of its customers being supported by government subsidies, budgets are largely at the mercy of local economic health. Needless to say, the pandemic hasn’t exactly created the best environment for that.

Future economic downturns will remain an ever-present threat to this business. But with an established portfolio of brands, I remain confident that Judges Scientific is one of the best UK shares to buy now for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Becoming Amazon’s landlord

With e-commerce adoption being accelerated courtesy of global lockdowns, the demand for high-quality well-connected warehouse space has skyrocketed. That’s proven to be quite a favourable tailwind for Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR), and it’s why it’s one of my best UK shares to buy for my portfolio.

The business model is pretty simple. It buys dilapidated well-positioned properties, spruces them up, and then rents them out at a higher price to e-commerce businesses like Amazon. The profits are then returned to shareholders through a sizeable 4% dividend yield.

It does face some serious competition. And with relatively low barriers to entry, competitors could start heating up bidding wars for new locations. But given its consistent track record of performance, I think this stock could be an excellent addition to my portfolio.