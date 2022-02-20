Yields of up to 7%! Super dividend stocks to buy right now

I’m searching for some top dividend stocks to buy for my shares portfolio. Here are some excellent income shares I’m considering snapping up right now.

WH Smith

Retailer WH Smith has been washed out in recent years by Covid-19 disruptions to the travel industry. It has a hefty footprint in airports and train stations and invested shedloads to improve its global store estate before the pandemic. With the public health emergency seemingly receding, however, I think now could be the time to buy into the business.

Now, WH Smith doesn’t offer the biggest yields out there (it actually sits at 0.6% for this financial year). But the prospect of strong dividend growth still makes it an attractive buy in my book. City analysts think the annual payout will more than treble over the next two years, pushing the yield to 2%. I’d buy WH Smith, though bear in mind that any Covid-19 upturn could smack profits again.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings

The shipping industry is enjoying a resurgence right now. Charter rates have gone through the roof thanks to the rebounding global economy and a huge shortage of vessels. Ocean Wilsons Holdings — which owns a controlling stake in Brazilian maritime services provider Wilson Sons — is also capitalising on the market rebound. The dividend yield here clocks in at 5.5% for 2022.

Latest financials showed revenues up 18% in the three months to September. This was “principally due to strong towage volumes and growth in logistics and container terminals over the previous year,” Ocean Wilsons said. I think the business should continue to thrive as global trade picks up too. Though bear in mind that Ocean Wilsons also operates a portfolio of international fund investments. Profits could therefore take a hit if global stock markets begin to slump.

Halfords Group

The amount of miles we collectively clocked up on our bikes ballooned during coronavirus lockdowns. Many (myself included) believe that the cycling craze is here to stay. People are exercising more frequently, reducing the use of their cars to help the environment, and shunning public transport as travel costs boom.

I’d buy cycle and car products retailer Halfords Group to make money from the cycling phenomenon. The 2.8% dividend yield for this year isn’t exactly huge. But I think the prospect of large payout hikes still makes it an attractive dividend stock to buy (City analysts think the annual payout here will jump 14% next year, for example). I think it’s a great stock to own despite the ongoing threat of supply chain problems.

Warehouse REIT

E-commerce in Britain is expected to continue growing rapidly over the next decade at least. Online shopping revenues will come in at $119.1bn by 2025, Statista researchers say, up more than $15bn from last year’s levels. Id buy Warehouse REIT to capitalise on this growing market. The properties it owns are essential in helping retailers and manufacturers get their products to customers.

I like this UK share because it’s particularly good for receiving a healthy passive income. Under real estate investment trust (or REIT) rules it has to distribute 90% of annual profits in the form of dividends. This explains why the yield here sits at a decent 3.9% for this year. I think the benefits of owning this share outweigh the risk that demand for its properties could fall if economic conditions worsen.

Centamin

Gold prices recently soared to multi-month highs as fears over the Ukraine crisis grew. But of course the threat of new conflict in Europe isn’t the sole driver of precious metals prices right now. Jaw-dropping inflation rates are also fuelling price rises as investors fear economically damaging interest rate hikes. Finally, strong demand for physical gold in China is also helping metal values to rise. I think now could be a good time to buy Centamin (LSE: CEY) shares.

The downside of buying gold producers like this is that they expose me to the unpredictable and costly business of metals production. But on the upside, some mining companies offer dividend yields that could be too good to miss. Centamin itself offers a 5.1% dividend yield for 2022.

NextEnergy Solar Fund

There are many renewable energy stocks I can buy to make money from growing demand for clean energy. I feel that NextEnergy Solar Fund could be one of the best stocks for me to buy as a dividend lover. In part this is due to the forward yield here sitting at a mammoth 7%. It’s also because the services of energy producers like this remain critical at all points of the economic cycle. The exceptional profits stability that this provides gives the likes of UK-focused NextEnergy the financial firepower and the confidence to pay big dividends year after year.

The main problem with investing in renewable stocks like this is that they only generate large amounts of power when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. Therefore profits can be hit in times when weather conditions are unfavourable. But largely, solar is a proven way of efficiently producing power. This means that over the long term energy firms like NextEnergy could produce excellent returns to their shareholders.

Residential Secure Income REIT

Residential rentals business Residential Secure Income REIT is, to my mind, one of the safest dividend stocks out there. Having a roof over one’s head is one of life’s essentials, meaning that profits at companies like this remain stable during economic upturns and downturns. This gives it the confidence and the financial means to pay big dividends year after year. The yield here for 2022 sits at 4.8%.

Demand for Residential Secure Income’s properties could take a hit if the Bank of England relaxes mortgage affordability rules for buyers. But as things stand, the market outlook remains very encouraging for the business. Consultancy Capital Economics says that Britain needs 227,000 new rental properties every year over the next decade to keep up with demand.