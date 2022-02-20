The Motley Fool

2 growth stocks I’d buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

Rupert Hargreaves | Sunday, 20th February, 2022 | More on:

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Image source: Getty Images

With the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline (5 April) fast approaching, I have been looking for growth stocks to buy for my portfolio.

I have been looking for high-quality corporations with the potential to expand rapidly over the next couple of years. Here are three companies that I think meet my criteria. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Undervalued growth stocks

International Personal Finance (LSE: IPF) provides credit services to consumers in the UK and internationally. The firm’s profits slumped during the pandemic as it was forced to write off some loans to customers. However, growth may return over the next two years.

Based on current City estimates, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 5.8. Further, earnings per share could grow by 26% this year. Based on these numbers, the stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential. 

Still, the last two years are a warning for investors. A sudden spike in loan losses could decimate the corporation’s bottom line. Shareholders may have to foot the bill if it needs to raise more capital to strengthen the balance sheet.

As such, while I would buy this company for my Stocks and Shares ISA as an undervalued growth investment, I will be keeping an eye on the potential challenges it faces going forward. 

Aside from these risks, analysts also believe that the corporation can pay out a 6.2% dividend yield for its 2022 financial year. So not only does the company appear cheap compared to its growth potential, but it also has strong income credentials. 

Stocks and Shares ISA buy 

Another undervalued growth stock I would buy for my portfolio is the news publisher Reach (LSE: RCH). Over the past couple of years, this business has been moving away from its legacy print news business towards online journalism. The transition is just starting to yield results. 

After a mixed couple of years, the firm is expected to report a net profit of £116m for its 2021 financial year and £117m for fiscal 2022. Based on these estimates, the stock is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 6.4.

I think this figure looks incredibly cheap compared to the company’s growth potential over the next few years. Analysts also reckon the enterprise has the potential to pay a dividend yield of 3.1% in the current year.

Despite these optimistic forecasts, Reach does face some challenges. The online news business is incredibly competitive. Its revenue is also dependent on advertising income from the tech giants, which could disappear at a moment’s notice. If this vital revenue stream is closed down, the firm may struggle to survive. 

Nevertheless, considering Reach’s current valuation, I believe the stock could make a great addition to my Stocks and Shares ISA as an income and growth stock. If the company continues to reinvest in its operations and build an increasing readership base, I reckon profits will continue to grow. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves