The Motley Fool

The IAG share price flew 10% higher last week! Here’s why I think it could go higher still

Jon Smith | Monday, 14th February, 2022 | More on:

An airplane on a runway
Image source: Getty Images.

The International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) share price was one of the top performers in the FTSE 100 last week. By moving over 10% higher to close the week at 173p, it eclipsed all others bar Informa. There was a key short-term driver that helped push the IAG share price up, but personally I think that there are reasons to see long-term gains.

Easing restrictions helps to boost flying hours

The easing of further travel restrictions in the UK was the main push behind the rally in the IAG share price last week. News that fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to take any form of test before or after arriving in the UK will certainly help boost international travel demand. This comes after measures were already slightly relaxed last month. It shows that there’s a clear path that the Government is taking to make it easier for travellers to come to or return to the UK.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

For IAG, this is undoubtedly good news. Take one of the operators within the group — British Airways. Based at Heathrow, the airline caters mostly for long-haul flights into Europe and beyond. Being able to service customers who now feel comfortable travelling based on the latest rules should aid revenue.

In fact, online travel agency Skyscanner said that bookings for return travel from the UK this summer was up 394% in January compared to December. 

The 10% jump in the IAG share price comes as investors price in the good news and IAG sees the expected increase in sales since the news broke. 

Potential for the IAG share price to keep going

Personally, I think that there’s more to come. The IAG share price is still down 58% over a two-year period, taking in almost the full period of the pandemic. I’m not saying that all of this ground can be made up in the matter of a few months. But I do think it highlights that there’s still a lot of room for the shares to move higher before IAG hints at being overvalued.

In just a couple of weeks, full-year results for IAG will be released. This will include commentary from the management team on the outlook for 2022. I think that this will be key in determining the direction for the share price in the short term.

The latest results I have access to are for the nine months through to the end of September. These weren’t fantastic, but did provide enough positives to keep me optimistic for this year. For example, passenger capacity for Q3 was 43.4% of 2019, up from 21.9% in Q2. The finances also showed good liquidity of €10.6bn. This should help cash flow until revenue really starts to pick up again.

In terms of risk, the IAG share price is still very much at the mercy of the virus. Even though the UK is lifting restrictions, customers still might be concerned about Covid-19 levels and restrictions at their destinations. IAG also has been bleeding money since 2020, and so the net debt pile of over €12bn is also of concern.

But I’m positive overall and considering buying the shares after the full-year results are released.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jon Smith