The Motley Fool

As the Cineworld share price slides, I’d buy this penny stock instead

Rupert Hargreaves | Wednesday, 9th February, 2022 | More on:

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Image source: Getty Images

The Cineworld (LSE: CINE) share price has fallen in value by around 50% over the past 12 months. Following this disappointing performance, the stock looks cheap compared to its trading history, but not on a fundamental basis. 

Cineworld share price outlook 

Fundamentally, the company is fighting for survival. It has a tremendous debt pile, which could take decades to clear, and management is currently locked in a legal battle with Cineplex. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The Canadian cinema operator is seeking billions of dollars from Cineworld after the latter failed to consummate its deal to acquire its peer. 

Still, it is not all doom and gloom for the Cineworld share price. Thanks to an impressive slate of film releases over the past six months, the group generated positive cash flow in the last quarter of 2021. This marks a turning point for the company after nearly two years of losses and cash outflows.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee this trend will continue. There are plenty of risks on the horizon that could hit consumer sentiment, and as a result, sales. And considering these risks, I am avoiding the Cineworld share price.

However, there is one penny stock that I would be happy to add to my portfolio in its place. 

Penny stock alternative 

When I am looking for portfolio additions, I like to focus on businesses with a competitive edge. This can be anything from a solid brand to a unique market position. Cineworld has neither of these qualities.

But estate agent group Foxtons (LSE: FOXT) does. The business exhibits some of the qualities I look for when seeking out great businesses. It has a strong brand in the London market and a recurring income stream from its rental division.

On top of these factors, it has a relatively strong balance sheet and has been spending cash to acquire peers across the UK to expand its footprint.

Admittedly this strategy has pushed the company from a net cash to a net debt position in the past three years, weakening the balance sheet. Still, the firm is highly profitable, so this debt seems sustainable. 

Foxtons stock has also slumped 50% over the past year. However, unlike the Cineworld share price, the firm’s profits have been expanding. 

An exciting opportunity 

I think this presents an opportunity for investors like myself. While the company may encounter some risks over the next 12 months, such as a property market slowdown due to higher interest rates, I think it has a strong position in the UK property market. This should enable it to navigate any challenges. 

This is why I would buy shares in the penny stock over Cineworld today. I think the rest of the market is overlooking the investment opportunity and potential for the company over the next few years.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves