What stocks does Warren Buffett own?

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Tuesday, 1st February, 2022

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Warren Buffett is widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. That’s because, over the long term, his stock portfolio has beaten the market by an enormous margin.

Given his prowess, many investors want to know what stocks Buffett owns. With that in mind, here’s a look at his current stock portfolio.

These are the stocks Warren Buffett owns

Finding out what stocks Buffett owns is a relatively straightforward process as there are a number of websites that track the holdings of his investment company, Berkshire Hathaway. One of my favourite websites in this regard is CNBC’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Tracker, which pulls together data from regulatory filings (such as 13F) to list Buffett’s stock holdings.

Looking at CNBC’s Buffett tracker, we can see he owns a wide range of stocks. In total, there are over 40 different companies in his portfolio. However, these stocks are not held in equal measures. His largest holding, Apple, represents around 46% of the overall portfolio at present. Meanwhile, his second largest holding, Bank of America, is currently about 14%.

In terms of individual holdings, here are some of the stocks he owns, broken down by sector:

  • Technology: Apple, Amazon, Mastercard, Visa, Snowflake, Verisign

  • Banking and financial services: Bank of America, American Express, US Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Moody’s

  • Consumer staples: Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez

  • Healthcare: Bristol Myers Squibb, Abbvie, Davita

  • Industrials: General Motors, BYD

  • Telecommunications: Verizon, T-Mobile

  • Energy: Chevron

Overall, it’s a diverse mix of stocks from a range of different sectors.

Buffett stocks I’d buy today

Would I buy any of these Buffett stocks today? Absolutely.

One stock I’d certainly be happy to snap up for my own portfolio today is Apple. It has experienced huge growth in recent years. However, I believe it’s still got plenty of growth to come. Payments and healthcare are two areas that have a lot of potential, to my mind. And on a P/E ratio of 28, the stock is not expensive, in my view.

Another Buffett stock I’d snap up today is Amazon, which is a powerhouse in both e-commerce and cloud computing. I expect Amazon to get much bigger in the years ahead as the world becomes yet more digital. And after a recent share price pullback, I see value on offer as the P/E ratio is now in the 50s.

Finally, I’d also buy payment companies Mastercard and Visa. In the years ahead, millions of transactions are set to shift from cash to card, providing huge tailwinds for these two businesses.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that these Buffett stocks will perform well going forward. While the man has an amazing long-term track record, he doesn’t get every stock pick right. However, I believe these stocks have a lot of growth potential in today’s tech-focused world.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Edward Sheldon owns shares in Amazon, Apple, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Mastercard. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

